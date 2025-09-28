Vijay's TVK Rally Stampede: Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Express Condolences Over Tragic Loss Of Lives

Karur Stampede: Karur, Tamil Nadu, is reeling from a devastating stampede that claimed dozens of lives during a political rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay. According to a report by Asianet News, the incident occurred at Veluchamipuram in Karur when an unexpected crowd surge resulted in a deadly crush, leaving 39 people dead and scores injured.

Authorities confirmed that the victims included 17 women, 13 men, and nine children. Among them was a one-and-a-half-year-old child. Of the 39 victims, 38 have so far been identified, while one woman remains unidentified. Asianet News further reported that post-mortem examinations for 14 victims have been completed, and the bodies have started to be handed over to their families. Karur Hospital officials said that 111 injured people are currently receiving medical attention, with 51 of them in intensive care.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Express Condolences

The scale of the tragedy has prompted reactions from across Tamil Nadu, including from leading film personalities Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Both actors expressed their grief on social media platform X, conveying condolences to the bereaved families and concern for those injured.

Rajinikanth described the incident as "heartbreaking and deeply saddening," adding in his post, "My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured find solace."

Kamal Haasan also shared a message of anguish, writing, "My heart aches. The news from Karur is shocking and painful. I am speechless and unable to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives in the stampede." He urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that all survivors receive proper medical treatment and that relief measures reach the affected families.

The state government and hospital authorities are continuing efforts to treat the injured and provide support to victims' families. Investigations are underway to determine how the situation escalated into a deadly stampede. As updates continue to emerge from Karur, the incident stands as a sobering reminder of the need for strict safety measures during large public gatherings.