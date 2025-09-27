Vijay's TVK Rally Stampede: Actor Leaves From Trichy Airport Amid 31 Feared Dead; Angry Fans Say 'No Guilt'

Vijay's TVK Stampede: A tragic stampede during a political rally in Tamil Nadu has left the nation in shock. As the state approaches the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay held a campaign rally in Karur on Saturday, September 27, 2025. According to a recent report by India Today, around 31 people are feared to have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the stampede, while emergency services continue their efforts to assist the affected.

The stampede occurred while Vijay was addressing the crowd during the rally. Reports indicate that many attendees began to feel faint due to the overwhelming density of the gathering. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Vijay immediately paused his speech and appealed to his supporters to remain calm and composed.

Amid the recent stampede, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted leaving from Trichy airport. ANI updated with Vijay's clip from the airport. This made an angry user say in the comment section, "And he left without even meeting the victims. Wow. And people come to see such brats and lose one's life." Another angry fan tweeted, "No guilt _ what more can we expect."

As per the reports, DMK leader Senthil Balaji has currently visited the hospital and is assessing the situation. There was reportedly permission of around 10,000. However, the officials claim that around 50,000 people were present at 1.20 Lakh square feet venue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, took to X to address the stampede. He wrote, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honorable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding (as translated)." He further added, "I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district @Anbil_Mahesh to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to rectify the situation as soon as possible."

Rajinikanth Addresses Vijay's TVK Stampede

Rajinikanth took to X to address the stampede. He write, The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief." The legendary actor added, "My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured."