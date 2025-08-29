Vishal Announces Engagement To Actress Sai Dhanshika: Actor On His Birthday Shares Pictures Of Ceremony

Tamil actor Vishal shared personal news with his fans on Thursday, announcing his engagement to actress Sai Dhanshika. The announcement coincided with Vishal's birthday celebrations, adding a personal milestone to the day.

Taking to social media, Vishal expressed his gratitude toward fans for their birthday wishes and also revealed that he had become engaged earlier in the day. In his post, he mentioned that the engagement was a private event attended by close family members.

"Thank you all, from every nook and corner of this universe, for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my engagement that happened today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always," Vishal wrote on his social media account, adding hashtags including #engagementday, #aug29th, #vishalsai, and #weddingoncards.