Vishal-Sai Dhansika Age Gap: WHAT's Age Difference Between Newly-Engaged Couple? Lovebirds Drop Engagement Pic

Photo Credit: Instagram/@actorvishalofficial

Vishal-Sai Dhansika Age Gap: What started as whispers turned into headlines that broke the internet in May - and now, it's official. Popular South Indian actors Vishal and Sai Dhansika, who stunned fans earlier this year with the news of their relationship, have taken the next big step. The star duo got engaged today in an intimate ceremony that beautifully doubled as a birthday celebration for Vishal.

Both Vishal and Sai Dhansika have carved a unique space for themselves in Tamil cinema. While Vishal is known for his mass action films and production ventures, Dhansika has built a reputation for her versatile performances in critically acclaimed roles. The two, once co-stars and now soulmates, had kept their relationship largely private, which made the sudden marriage announcement in May all the more surprising.

Vishal-Sai Dhansika Engaged: Engagement Photos Go Viral

Popular lovebirds from the South film industry, Vishal Krishna Reddy aka Vishal and Sai Dhansika are now engaged. The good-looking couple exchanged rings earlier today (Friday, August 29).

The engagement, held amidst close family and friends, was nothing short of magical. What made it even more special was the timing - Vishal, turning a year older today, decided to seal the day with a lifelong commitment. As the actor cut his birthday cake, the couple also exchanged rings, adding a romantic twist that fans didn't see coming.

Sharing dreamy pictures from their engagement ceremony, the 'Rathnam' actor captioned a heartfelt note on his official Twitter (now 'X') handle that read, "Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with

@SaiDhanshika

amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards (sic)"

Vishal-Sai Dhansika Love Story

Tamil actors-turned-couple, Vishal and Sai Dhansika have known each other for nearly 15 years now. But the soon-to-be married couple started dating not long ago.

Earlier in May, during the pre-release event of Dhansika's film 'Yogi Da', the actress opened up on their relationship and said, "We initially thought that we would maintain our friendship in front of the media before the event began. But, after the report, we felt there was nothing to hide. (sic)"

Vishal-Sai Dhansika Age Gap: What Is The Age Difference Between The Newly-Engaged Couple?

Born on August 29, 1977, Vishal is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Meanwhile, his fiance Sai Dhansika, born on November 20, 1989, is currently 35 years old. That means the snewly-engaged couple has an age difference of 12 years.