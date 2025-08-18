Who Is Coolie Actor Upendra's Wife Priyanka? A Look At The Actress Who Shared The Screen With Ajith And Vikram

Upendra's Wife Priyanka: As Coolie continues to attract attention at the box office, fans have been curious about some of the actors in key roles. One name drawing interest is Upendra Rao, who plays the character Kaleesha in the Tamil action thriller. While Upendra is widely known for his work in Kannada cinema, audiences are also keen to know more about his personal life, especially his marriage to actress Priyanka Upendra.

Upendra Rao, 57, has worn many hats over the years, working as an actor, director, and screenwriter, primarily in Kannada cinema. He has also dabbled in politics, briefly joining the Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha in 2017 before founding his own Uttama Prajaakeeya Party (UPP) in 2018. His cinematic journey began as an assistant director and writer, leading to his directorial debut with Tharle Nan Maga in 1992. Over the years, he has directed and acted in several notable films, including Om, A, Upendra, and Super, gaining recognition for both his acting and filmmaking.

Off-screen, Upendra has been married to Priyanka Upendra since 2003. Hailing from Kolkata, Priyanka's entry into films started with the 1997 Bengali movie Joddha. Her early years were spent partly in the United States and Singapore, completing her education with a commerce degree in Kolkata. Before stepping into films, she appeared in television commercials for popular brands.

Priyanka Upendra's Multilingual Film Journey

Priyanka's film career spans multiple languages. After her Bengali debut, she moved to Hindi cinema with Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao (2001) and returned to Bengali films with Saathi (2002), which performed well at the box office. Offers from South Indian industries soon followed, and she acted in Telugu films like Soori and Raa, Kannada films including H2O and Kotigobba, and Tamil movies such as the Vijayakanth starrer Raajjiyam, the Ajith starrer Raja, and the Vikram starrer Kadhal Sadugudu, Ice, and Jananam. In recent years, she has appeared primarily in Kannada and Bengali films, with a special role in the 2024 Kannada film Gowri.

Fans of Tamil cinema were surprised to learn that Priyanka Upendra, known for her work across multiple industries, is married to Upendra Rao. Their union links two prominent figures from Indian cinema, each with diverse careers in front of and behind the camera. For those following Coolie, knowing the personal and professional journey of the actors adds another layer of interest to the film's ensemble.