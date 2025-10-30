Who Is Narvini Dery? Tamil Actress Levels Allegations Against Ajmal Ameer, Opens Up On Disturbing Experience

Content Advisory: This article includes mentions of inappropriate behaviour that some readers may find distressing.

Narvini Dery Speaks Out Against Ajmal Ameer: Tamil actress Narvini Dery has come forward with allegations against actor Ajmal Ameer, claiming that she faced inappropriate behavior from him several years ago. In a recent interview with the Tamil YouTube channel Trend Toxi, Narvini recounted the incident, which she says took place in 2018, during the early phase of her acting career.

According to Narvini, she first met Ajmal at a mall in Chennai while she was working on another film. She said she was introduced to him by a friend and that Ajmal mentioned he was searching for a female lead for his upcoming project. The two exchanged contact details, and soon after, Ajmal began messaging her on WhatsApp.

Narvini alleged that Ajmal invited her for an audition and insisted that she meet him immediately, despite her informing him that she had to travel abroad the next day. "He said the film would take time to start but asked me to meet his team that night itself," she recalled.

She explained that although she typically attended auditions with a friend or relative, that evening she went alone. "Since he was a known actor, I didn't suspect anything," she said. However, upon reaching the hotel, Narvini said she sensed that something was not right.

"When I arrived, Ajmal opened the door himself. I asked where the team was, and he said they had gone out. He didn't want to wait downstairs, which made me uncomfortable," she said. Narvini added that she messaged a friend, asking her to call if she didn't respond within twenty minutes.

She further alleged that Ajmal tried to get close to her under the pretext of casual conversation. "He moved my bag and came near me. I excused myself to go to the washroom and tried to think of how to handle it," she said. When she returned, Ajmal played music and allegedly held her hand, asking her to dance. "I told him I knew what he was trying to do and that I wasn't interested," she said.

According to Narvini, Ajmal responded by boasting about his looks and popularity among women. "He said, 'Do you know how handsome I am?' I told him, 'I don't like you at all,'" she recalled. She claimed that when Ajmal attempted to hug her, she resisted and warned him not to touch her.

Narvini said she managed to escape when Ajmal received a phone call and the hotel staff knocked on the door. "I told him my sisters were waiting outside and ran out as soon as the door opened," she said, adding that she considered herself fortunate to have escaped unharmed.

She also mentioned that she later heard from others that Ajmal had allegedly behaved similarly with other women. Despite this, Narvini said she did not approach the police at the time, choosing instead to focus on her education and career.

Who Is Narvini Dery?

Narvini Dery is known for her performances in Uyirvarai Iniththaai (2014) and Sinamkol (2020). Apart from acting, she has worked as a director, singer, and model. Her social media profiles describe her as an independent Tamil artist, writer, and social worker, as well as a former Miss Universe Denmark finalist and charity ambassador.

Neither Ajmal Ameer nor his representatives have issued a public response to Narvini's recent claims at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing distress or any form of abuse, please reach out to a trusted person, counsellor, or support helpline for assistance.