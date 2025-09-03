Zee Tamil Announces The Launch Of Its New Prime-time Fiction ‘Paarijatham’

Zee Tamil, the favourite entertainment destination for Tamil audiences across the globe, continues to captivate viewers with its diverse line-up of successful fiction and non-fiction shows. Building on this strong legacy, the channel is now set to launch its latest prime-time fiction, Paarijatham. Premiering on 8th September 2025, Monday to Friday, at 9.30 PM, on Zee Tamil, the show will offer a refreshing storyline and powerful characters that are sure to keep audiences engaged. With this launch, Zee Tamil strengthens its position as the channel that truly understands and celebrates the pulse of its viewers.

Zee Tamil's new show, Paarijatham, will revolve around the story of Isai (played by Aalya Manasa), a young woman born with a beautiful singing voice but silenced by fate after losing both her parents and her hearing in a childhood tragedy. She grows up in the care of her relatives, where her aunt Rukmini (played by Latha Rao) is harsh and controlling, while her uncle Krishnan (played by Rajcanth) looks the other way. In this difficult household, Isai finds comfort only in her cousin Varshini (played by Shabeena), who truly stands by her.

Meanwhile, Subadra Devi (played by Swathi), a firm believer in astrology, is determined to find perfect matrimonial matches for her sons, Raghav (played by Nithin) and Vishal (played by Rakshit). Seeking wealth and status, Rukmini manipulates the horoscopes so that Varshini is matched with Raghav, while Isai is forced into marriage with Vishal. Unaware of Isai's hearing loss, Vishal enters the marriage with expectations that soon clash with reality. What begins as a union built on lies and obligations quickly turns into a struggle filled with misunderstandings, secrets, and the search for acceptance.

The show also features Livingston, Siva Subramani, Samritha, Anuradha and Anjana in important roles that bring depth and strength to the story. With its powerful storyline, strong character arcs, and a stellar ensemble cast, Paarijatham is set to be a moving family drama that resonates with audiences across generations.

Don't miss the premiere of Paarijatham on 8th Spetember 2025, airing Monday to Friday, only on Zee Tamil!