Zee Tamil Celebrates Diwali 2025 with Movies, Pattimandram & Zee Kudumba Viruthugal Awards Spectacle

As Diwali lights illuminate Tamil Nadu, Zee Tamil is ready to enhance the festive spirit with a day full of entertainment. From engaging debates to blockbuster premieres and the grand Zee Tamil Kudumba Viruthugal 2025 awards, viewers can expect a memorable celebration. The exciting line-up starts at 8:30 AM, promising laughter, drama, and star-studded moments that will make this Diwali unforgettable.

The festivities kick off on 20th October with a special Pattimandram at 8:30 AM. Hosted by the esteemed Tamil orator Suki Sivam, the debate explores whether festivals today focus more on devotion or expenditure. With witty exchanges and insightful arguments, this discussion promises to entertain and provoke thought.

Blockbuster Premieres

At 10:00 AM, viewers can enjoy the World Television premiere of Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu. This gripping drama follows a man living under a false identity who falls in love with a woman troubled by her adoptive father. As their lives intertwine, Ace captivates audiences with its intense storyline and Vijay Sethupathi's remarkable performance.

Later in the day, at 6:00 PM, Maaman takes centre stage. Starring Soori, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Swasika, this emotional family drama explores the strained bond between an uncle and his nephew. As they navigate complex family dynamics and challenging circumstances, Maaman offers heartfelt performances and a moving narrative perfect for family viewing during the festival.

Zee Tamil Kudumba Viruthugal 2025

The spotlight shifts at 2:00 PM to the Zee Tamil Kudumba Viruthugal 2025 (Part 2), where fiction and non-fiction stars come together in style. With dazzling dance performances and appearances by stars like Sidhu, Shreya, Nithya Ram, Karthick Raj, and Vaishnavi, this awards show promises an evening of celebration. Host Archana will charm audiences with her humour and warmth throughout the event.

This October 20th, gather your loved ones to celebrate Diwali with Zee Tamil's spectacular line-up. From movies to debates and awards shows, every moment promises to shine brighter as you enjoy these stories that feel like family.