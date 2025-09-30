Zee Tamil Unveils Its Special Line Up For Ayudha Pooja On October 1st & 2nd On Zee Tamil

Zee Tamil is all set to celebrate Ayudha Pooja and Vijaya Dasami with an exciting lineup of special programs on the 1st and 2nd of October, designed to entertain and engage audiences. Get ready to witness back-to-back epic offerings such as debate show Pattimandram, World Television Premieres of popular movies, as well as special shows like Galatta Poojai and Zee stars Sangamam, make their way to your TV screens. Zee Tamil viewers are truly in for a treat as the channel takes them on a roller coaster ride with its special lineup of shows starting from 8 am on 1st and 2nd October, only on Zee Tamil.

On 1st October, Ayudha Pooja, the channel will start the day with a special episode of the traditional debate show, Pattimandram, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. The show will be hosted by the renowned Tamil orator and writer, Kalaimaamani Suki Sivam and the show will have speakers which include names such as Visalatchi, Santhamani, Parveen Sulthana, Juliet, Anna Bharathi, Mega Varnam. They are sure to provide a thought-provoking and entertaining discourse on the topic 'Bharathi's Revolutionary Women, Do They Walk Among Us or Only in Poetry'. The debate will be followed by the telecast of the superhit movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) from 9:30 AM. It is a fun and engaging story about a man attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding in Goa to see if he has truly moved on. The movie stars Pavish Narayan and Anika Surendran in the lead roles, and it is directed by Dhanush.

This will be followed by DD Next Level from 11:30 AM. Starring Santhanam in lead role, the movie is a fun ride where a film critic gets trapped in a spooky world of ghosts. But instead of fear, the journey is packed with Santhanam's signature comedy and laughter.

The festivities continue with the telecast of Galatta Poojai at 2:00 PM. The event will witness viewers favourite Zee Tamil stars who will celebrate the festival with exciting traditional games. Anchors Mirchi Vijay and Manimegalai will keep the energy high, making the festive special show an enjoyable experience. At 4:30 PM don't miss the World Television Premiere of Maargan. This gripping story follows the story of ADGP Dhruva (Vijay Antony) as he investigates a series of shocking murders in Chennai. Suspicion initially falls on Aravind (Ajay Dhishan), but as Dhruva delves deeper into the case, he uncovers surprising truths about the real killer and their motive, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

On Vijaya Dasami, Zee Tamil gears up for another crackling lineup of shows. First, the channel will telecast a fresh episode of the debate show 'Pattimandram' on October 2nd from 8:00 AM. The show will be hosted by the renowned Tamil orator and writer, Kalaimaamani Suki Sivam, while the speakers - Sundara Aavudaiyappan, Santhamani, Arul Parkash, RJ Sakti, Parveen Sulthana, and Saravanan will engage with the audience with their insightful and humorous perspectives on the topic 'Has Public Awareness Increased, or not?'.

After the debate show, the viewers can tune in to the movie Thiru.Manickam from 9:30 AM starring Samuthirakani. The movie follows the story of Manickam, a lottery shop owner who lives with his two daughters. When a poor elderly man asks him to keep a lottery ticket aside, it surprisingly turns out to be the 1.5 crore winning ticket. Torn between his families desires and his moral principles, Manickam embarks on a journey to return the ticket to its rightful owner, facing challenges along the way. With themes of honesty, sacrifice, and humanity, the film beautifully shows how one man's selflessness can inspire an entire community.

After Thirumanikam, Zee Tamil presents the action-packed thriller The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) from 11:30 AM. Starring Vijay in dual roles, along with Sneha, Prashanth, Premji Lalila, Yogi Babu, Meenakshi Choudhary, Jayaram, and Mohan in vital roles, the film is filled with action, suspense, and unexpected twists. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, don't miss the thrill as mysteries unfold and secrets are revealed.

To add a touch of fun to the afternoon, viewers can tune in to Zee Stars Sangamam from 2:00 PM. This lively special show features the fiction show leads assessing compatibility through entertaining tasks, making the Pooja evening a grand celebration. Anchor Archana will be moderating the show.

The World Television Premiere of Housemates follows from 4:30 PM. Starring Darshan as Karthik and Aarsha Baiju as Anu, the story shows how the couple navigates marriage, buying a house, and unexpected surprises. Kaalivenkat also plays a vital role in this fun and intriguing tale of love, dreams, and unexpected twists. With an enjoyable line-up of shows and edge-of-the-seat entertainers, this festive season is certainly going to be an enjoyable one for Zee Tamil viewers.

Gear up for the special lineup of shows this festive season on 1st and 2nd October from 8 AM onwards, only on Zee Tamil!