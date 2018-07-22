 »   »   »  Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada Movie Review: A Road Trip Without A Clear Track!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Silambarasan, Manjima Mohan, Sathish Krishnan, Baba Sehgal, Daniel Balaji Director: Gautham Menon

Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada is the romantic thriller, which stars Silambarasan and newcomer Manjima Mohan in the lead roles. The movie is written & directed by Gautham Menon. AYM is jointly produced by Photon Kathaas and Ondraga Entertainment.

Story

A happy-go-lucky youngster (Silambarasan) falls in love with his sister Mythri's best friend Leela (Manjima Mohan), who comes from Mumbai, to stay with them.



Leela is extremely passionate about travelling, and joins the hero's road trip, without informing anyone. But an unexpected incident turns their lives upside down. How the duo handles the situation, forms the crux of the story.



Read about the performances and technical aspects, below....



Silambarasan It is truly remarkable that how Silambarasan transforms into a balanced actor, when he is working with Gautham. The actor has surely delivered an impressive, controlled performance as the leading man of AYM.

Manjima Mohan As Leela Manjima makes a decent debut in Tamil, with her decent performance and charming screen presence in AYM. But her character gets sidelined and loses its charm in the second half, which is an out-and-out Silambarasan show.

Script & Direction: Gautham Menon Writer-director Gautham Menon disappoints with this love story, which has forcefully been turned into a thriller. The director tends to repeat himself at several points in the movie, which loses its charm completely in the second half.

Music: AR Rahman AR Rahman once again creates magic with his exceptionally brilliant songs, which lightens up the first half. His BGM completely goes hand-in-hand with both the lighter and darker portions of the film.

Cinematography: Dan Macarthur Australian cinematographer Dan Macarthur, who has earlier teamed up with Gautham for Yennai Arindhaal, makes a mark once again with his classy visualization.



Other Aspects



Baba Sehgal, who essays the antagonist, has delivered a decent performance. But the rest of the star cast, including Daniel Balaji and Satheesh are wasted in their minimal roles.



Anthony Gonsalves's editing is not up to the mark as the movie loses its grip at several points, in the second half. Silva deserves a special mention for his brilliant action choreography.



Overall View



AYM turns out to be Gautham Menon's unsuccessful attempt to turn a smoothly flowing love story into an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The first half is quite entertaining with the charming romantic sequences and some beautiful songs.



It is truly remarkable that all the songs are well-picturised, even though the director repeats his old style again and again. The stretched second half and rushed, vague climax kills the little charm created by the breezy, light-hearted first half.



Verdict



Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada is a disappointing experience for the Gautham Menon fans who expect another classic. But, it is a one-time watch for the normal audiences.