'Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai' Movie Review & Rating: One-time Watch

    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Walter Philipes, Isha Talwar, Arjunan, Roxanne, Manoj K Jayan
    Director: Mithran R Jawahar

    Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai movie review is here. An official remake of a hit Malayalam flick Thattathin Marayathu, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai stars Walter Phillips and Isha Talwar in the lead.

    Continue reading our review to know what this film has to offer and how different it is from its Malayalam counterpart.

    Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai Review

    Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai Plot

    Director Mithran Jawahar has retained the core plot of Thattathin Marayathu, but has made a few necessary changes to suit the sensibilities of Tamil audiences.

    Set against the backdrop of Kanyakumari, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai is a light-hearted entertainer, in which a Hindu boy, played by Walter Phillips, falls in love with a muslim girl (Isha Talwar).

    MOKK Review

    With enough twists and turns, the film narrates how Walter manages to woo Isha with the help of his friends and a police official.

    Performances:

    While Isha has reprised her role from the original to perfection, Walter Phillips' act looks natural, which is a surprise from an actor who is doing his first film as the lead.

    Arjun & Walter In MOKK

    His ability to carry off some of the comical lines with ease is a plus, and the boy is not bad when it comes to romancing his on-screen pair as well.

    Arjunan adds stability with his one-liners, which manages to evoke laughter. In fact, he plays a big part in keeping the screenplay fairly engaging.

    Walter In MOKK

    Technicalities:

    While the first half of Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai moves along with a decent pace, the latter half gets a tad too slow for one's liking.

    Music by GV Prakash Kumar is good. His decision to retain the original theme has worked positively.

    Cinematography by Vishnu Sharma is decent enough. Having said that, one might think that he could've used his angles in a much more constructive way.

    Walter & Isha In MOKK

    The film has many logical loopholes. While topics like communism worked well in the original film, it doesn't create much of an impact in Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, especially when it is being told from a place like Kanyakumari.

    Overall View:

    Though not as good as the original, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai makes for a decent one time watch.

    Walter In Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai

    Read more about: isha talwar
