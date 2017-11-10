 »   »   » Aramm Movie Review: Don't Miss This Brave Attempt!

Nayanthara starrer Aramm has been in the much awaited list of the Tamil film audiences. Not often, the audiences get to to see a women-centric movie making such a big release. Well, all thanks to the star power and the huge popularity of Nayanthara, who perfectly fits to the tag of 'Lady Superstar'.



Expectations have been sky high on Aramm, directed by Gopi Nainar and from the trailer and teaser, it was assured that the film has a social angle and will have a towering performance of Nayantara. Now, has the movie met the big expectations? Keep reading Aramm review to know about that.

Aramm has a compelling storyline and it is based on a true incident. The story of the film is set in a village called Kottoor and Aramm narrates the tale of a family in that village. An unfortunate incident happens in the village and District Collector Madhivadhini comes to the scene. She heads a rescue plan but has to overcome a lot of hurdles.



Nayanthara As Madhavadhini It wouldn't be wrong to tag Madhivadhani as one of the career best roles of Nayanthara. It is never an easy task to pull off such roles. In fact, such roles were once considered to be suitable for male actors alone. But Nayanthara with her powerful portrayal of an IAS officer Madhivadhani has proved all those notions as wrong.

The actress is in full form and adds that required intensity to the character. She has a firm grip over her performance and never goes overboard or dramatic and hence making the character feel like an authentic one.

Rest Of The Cast The film has a strong tale to tell and hence it demanded some strong performances from the supporting cast as well. Sunu Lakshmi was a revelation and she simply excels in the role. Same is the case with Kakkai Muttai fame Vignesh, who once again proves his capability. Ramachandran Durairah has also put up an impressive performance.

Script & Direction Aramm has its script penned by the director himself. He has come up with social drama that stays true and loyal to the theme that it portrays. Kudos to the writer for not meandering away from the topic. With a well-packed screenplay that has some riveting dialogues and important messages, he has done a supreme job.

Gopi Nainar has packaged the product pretty well without losing the steam of the film. He gets to the business straight away and sticks to the point. His narrative pattern is quite interesting and how he has weaved all the important elements, is sheer class.

It's heartening to see a film-maker like Gopi Nainar, who has shown the guts to opt for a narration which could stand on its own without the helm of unwanted commercial elements.

Music & BGM Ghibran has come up with one of his best works as far as the BGM is considered. The tunes raise the tempo and at times, take you to the edge of your seat. Songs are good but still, the big question is whether they were actually required in the film or not.

Other Technical Aspects Cinematography of the film is by Om Prakash and it is top notch. The frames and the tone suit pretty well for the genre of the film. Editing by Ruben is crisp and he must be given due credits for the thrill elements in the film.



Overall View



Aramm is unlike the usual movies that come out in Kollywood. It has its heart at the right place when narrating some of the serious social issues, on which we might have turned a blind eye.



The movie doesn't follow the template of commercial movies, but still it comprehensively keeps the viewers on their toes. The emotional aspects of the film work out big and we root for the character in the film.



Some of the lagging sequences could have been avoided but still, Aramm never leaves you bored. With a runtime of 2 hours, the film keeps you engaged throughout.



Verdict



Aramm is a must watch movie. Not often we get to see mainstream movies like Aramm which apart from keeping you engaged, serves the social purpose, as well.

