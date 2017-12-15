 »   »   » Aruvi Movie Review: This Gutsy & Grippy Tale Is A Must Watch!

Rating: 4.0 /5

All those who watched the teaser and the trailer of Aruvi, would have pinned up high hopes on this film. The promos and the posters of the movie had the element of brilliance and indirectly, the makers promised something unique.

Aruvi has hit the theatres today and without any doubt it could be said that, Aruvi is nothing short of a brilliant work, which is unique in many aspects. Keep reading Aruvi movie review to know more..



Plot Aruvi, is a 24-year-old girl, who belongs to the present day society. She isn't happy with certain norms and regulations of this so-called society and she takes a brave step forward, which leads to her arrest. But why did Aruvi take such a drastic step? The film takes you through those series of events that really changed Aruvi.

Aditi Balan As Aruvi Aditi Balan, who has portrayed the titular character exceedingly well, shows the right way forward for debutantes. She gets in to the skin of the character emoting and behaving as Aruvi. The various turbulences of the character, which is not an easy one to portray even for experienced artists, are so safe in the hands of this young talented actress. Definitely, she is the find of the year.

Rest Of The Cast Aditi Balan has been ably supported by a strong supporting cast. Many of them are newcomers and they have done their part perfectly. Mohammed Ali Baig plays the role of a smart cop in a convincing manner. Lakshmi Gopalaswamy has also done a fine job.

Director – Arun Prabhu Purushothaman At first, to take such a theme for his debut work is not a simple task, and that rightly shows the confidence level of Arun Prabhu Purushothaman. Aruvi isn't a film, which can look convincing with what has been written on papers alone. The film has a brilliant script and exceedingly well-sketched characters, which have been done by the director himself.

But still, the movie could have gone either way but the brilliant craftsman in Arun Prabhu Purushotham ensured that Aruvi moves in the right direction. With the film, Arun Prabhu interacts with the audiences. He doesn't resort to spoon-feeding and with his peculiar type of narration, the young film-maker keeps the audiences thinking about Aruvi and her backstory.

Other Departments The film has a strong technical department. The editing of the film is simply top-notch. Some of the series of events, have been placed exceedingly well without jeopardising the beauty of art. Music by Bindu Malini and Vedanth Bharadwaj provide the best impact to the film. Shelley Calist too, has done a sensational job with the cinematography of the movie.



Overall View



It wouldn't be right to put Aruvi in a particular genre alone as it offers a lot. The film has the elements of a political satire, dark comedy, thriller interwoven diligently in this tale of a girl. The film has oodles of entertaining moments spread across the movie and the difference is the way in which they have been delivered to the audiences.



While the first half puts forward a lot of questions in the minds of the audiences, the second half of the film comes out with the answers. This interactive fashion, which is more or less like solving puzzles, works big time for a movie.



Aruvi is an intense tale, as well. The film is realistic to the core and the life of Aruvi isn't like a fairytale, which the normal audiences are used to. The audiences are in for some never seen before kind of events, which have been presented in a convincing manner by the makers.



The emotional aspect of the film works out exceedingly well and never ever they have been forced upon. We root for the character and the film strikes hard without going preachy, even for a moment.



Verdict



Movies like Aruvi don't come so often. It is a crafty and daring work that one should never ever think of missing. Go, grab your tickets.