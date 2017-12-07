 »   »   » Kodiveeran Movie Review: Serves Well To Its Genre Lovers!

Rating: 2.5 /5

Kodiveeran marks the second association of film-maker M Muthaiya and actor Sasikumar, after Kutti Puli, which was a commercial success. The trailer and the posters of Kodiveeran promised the film to be a rural based entertainer, much like the duo's previous association. Has the film hit the right chords? Read Kodiveeran movie review to know...

Plot



Kodiveeran leads a happy life in a village in the Southern part of Tamil Nadu, along with his sister Parvathy. Things take a turn when Parvathy decides to get married and Kodiveeran's encounter with another person, creates further problems for the protagonist and his family. What happens later has been narrated in Kodiveeran.



Sasikumar As Kodiveeran Sasikumar plays the lead role of Kodiveeran in the movie. The character is in the lines of some of the roles that he has done in the past. Sasikumar has put up a decent job, especially in the emotional sequences. His dialogue delivery is also perfect in most of the sequences. At the same time, he lacks the required intensity in the mass sequences.

Leading Ladies The film has a huge star cast with 3 leading ladies. Sanusha appears as Parvathy, the sister of the central character and she gets to say some of the hoot-worthy dialogues in the film. Mahima Nambiar plays the love interest of Kodiveeran, but her role isn't properly developed. At the same time, Shamna Kasim gets to play a role with ample scope and she has come up with a good performance.

Rest Of The Cast Pasupathy essays a crucial role in the film and as usual, he comes up with a spectacular performance and steals the show in some of the scenes. Actor Vidharth also plays a pivotal role in the film and he has done his part pretty well. Bala Saravanan also puts up an impressive show by offering some occasional laughs.

Script & Direction - M Muthaiya M Muthaiya has opted a background similar to those of his first three directorial ventures and he is in his comfort zone. The story of the film is nothing new and has all the ingredients of a revenge tale with mass ingredients. Muthaiya had to work out the script in such a way that the end product turns out to be an engaging one, in which he has come out successful upto an extent

The film-maker excels in exploring the brother-sister bonding and the sentimental scenes in the film work out pretty well. He has added the same sentimental factors in the villain's side, as well, which is a refreshing move. In fact, Muthiaya also tries to build a suspense element in the movie, which keeps the audiences glued to the seat, at times. Meanwhile, he was unable to save the film from those predictable and cliched elements, which hampers the viewing experience.



Other Departments Music department of the film has been handled by NR Ragunathan and the songs of the film are pretty average. Cinematography of the film has been handled by S R Kathir and he has set frames suited for a mass entertainer with a rural backdrop.





Overall View



Kodiveeran starts off on a promising note, with the movie showcasing some real intense sequences. But later, the film follows the usual pattern of commercial entertainers and one would feel like the duration of the first half is too long.



As mentioned above, the brother-sister sentiments have worked out pretty well along with other intriguing elements smartly placed by the film-maker. Some of the dialogues up the mass quotient of the film. The Thala Ajith reference in the film is sure to bring to thrill you all.



At the same time, the major issue of Kodiveeran is the inconsistency in the pacing. Along with thatm predicatbility factor also takes away the possibilities of the film to bag the tag of a complete entertainer. But still, the film with its proper commercial ingredients, caters well to its target audiences and the genre lovers.



Verdict



Kodiveeran does entertain you but still, the movie has its own share of flaws. Nevertheless, the Sasikumar starrer, which has all the commercial ingredients in it is definitely a watchable movie, for its genre lovers.

