 »   »   »  Maanagaram Movie Review

Casting: Sundeep Kishan, Sri, Regina Cassandra, Madhusudanan, Charle, Muniskanth

Music: Javed Riaz



Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj



Cinematography: Selvakumar SK



Editing: Philomin Raj



Maanagaram (Metropolitan), the movie which has hit screens has adapted a hyperlink technique based story telling format, engages the audience from the time all the characters are established till the end.



The movie takes off with the introduction of pivotal characters of the movie. Shri, a soft natured person, travels from his native to Chennai in quest of a livelihood.



Sundeep Kishan, a courageous and a brawny youth appears to be rough but at the same time shows his intent of social concern towards the society. He is in love with his colleague, Regina Cassandra, a HR in the same IT firm.



The rest of the characters such as Charle, a benevolent migrant taxi driver, a Notorious Gangster named PKB (Madhusudanan), a corrupt policeman who happens to be Sundeep’s uncle and a group of thugs with an oddball amongst them (Munishkanth)



How does the story weave an interesting connect between all the said characters in an intense manner is something which needs to be checked out in theatres.



Though at the outset, Maanagaram seems a bit complex, it definitely is not out of the audience reach to comprehend the same.



The director enforces audience to fasten their seat belts, making them miss out the hand-mouth connection while eating pop corn and helps them forget to check out their watch for time. All thanks to the director for his gripping and an engrossing screenplay.



The entire team of Maanagaram, which appears to be naive during the title card display, shows their passion towards cinema and what the team is capable of. Prabhu, the producer needs to be lauded for generously offering free space to the director to flex his arms in order to render a classic output.



Many characters come and go but nothing seems to be an addition or a luxury. All appear to be a right fit for the movie.



Editing by Philomin Raj is crisp and top notch with sharp frame cuts. Music by Javed Riaz hits the ears of audience and it’s the BGM which stands out.



Sundeep Kishan and Regina have performed at right proportions as per the requirement of the story. Shri has delivered an appreciable performance with his gamut of expressions. This may as well knock his doors up for more offers whilst Charlie exhibits his talent and has proved that a meaty role could extract the best from the actor within him. But it’s Munishkanth who steals the show as a misfit goon in the gang with his performance and one-liners.



Lokesh Kanakaraj, the man behind the product has excelled as a matured director and certainly leaves audience flabbergasted only for the fact that the movie is his debut venture as a director.



He has oozed his passion and exuberance towards cinema and the same could be seen and felt in every frame.



Be it performances or the technical side of the movie, both have contributed to the positives of the movie. Screenplay is the main protagonist of the movie which stands as the major highlight. However, the only downside (If needs to be mentioned) is, a movie of this genre can be done without songs or with only a couple of them.



Finally, a definite watch for all sections of audience. Go watch it in theatres to get your money’s refund in the form of an intrigued entertainment.