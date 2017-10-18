And finally, the Diwali is here! No, not just the usual festival of lights which we Indians celebrate, but it's Diwali-The festival of action and treat for Vijay fans, which has come in the form of Mersal. Undoubtedly, Mersal is one of the most awaited movies of this year and the biggest ever movie for Thalapathy Vijay and the film has made a big release today (October 18, 2017)
With an ensemble cast, huge technical backup and a formidable storyline, Mersal is said to be having all ingredients on paper to become a runaway Blockbuster. Does the movie contain sufficient punch to convert the same into a Blockbuster? Keep reading Mersal movie review to know more..
Let's check out what the movie offers to the audience:
Cast: Vijay, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Agarwal, Nithya Menon, S.J. Surya, Vadivelu, Satyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Sathyan, Yogi Babu
Writers: Atlee, Vijayendra Prasad & Ramana Girivasan
Editor: Ruben
Cinematography: GK Vishnu
Music: AR Rahman
Producer: N Ramasamy, Hema Rukmani, R. Mahendran and H Murali
Banner: Thenandral Films
Story
The story of the Mersal moves through the two main characters, Maaran (Vijay), a sincere doctor who fights against corruption and Vettri (Vijay), a magician who is out for a revenge. Both of them are estranged brothers and once they come together, they get to know about their common enemy ,Daniel (SJ Surya), who had killed their father (Thalapathy played by Vijay) and mother (Nithya Menen). Mersal deals with this revenge tale and has taken up some important social issues, as well.
The movie is packed with certain amount of surprise packages along with its own share of entertaining elements. Atlee, the director has laced the movie with entertainment and message.
The movie might resemble yesteryear classics such as Rajini's Moondru Mugam and Kamal's Apoorva Sahodaragal. Atlee, however, has presented old wine in a new bottle with impressive packing and presentation.
Pros & Cons
PROS
- Vijay's performance
- AR Rahman's music
- Intro scene and Pre-Interval Block of the Flashback portion
- Ruben's editing
- GK Vishnu's cinematography
- Rich Production Values
CONS
- Lengthy screenplay
- Lack of emotional quotient
- Under utilization of certain characters
TECHNICAL DEPARTMENT
Editing: With a run time of 2:50 Hours, the movie seems to be tediously long but Ruben, the editor, with his precise skills eliminates the elasticity to a certain extent. Ruben's fine cuts make the movie racier than what it is.
Cinematography: GK Vishnu, a young chap and a toddler into the industry doesn't give the same vibe to the audience. He seems to be more profound and proficient as his way of handling the camera apparently captivates the attention of the audience. Be it the retro portions or the present day sequences, Vishnu has just pulled it off in style with his lighting and colour grading.
Storyline: The writer of Baahubali-2, Vijayendra Prasad has once again scored with his storyline. A formidable story with a blend of almost all ingredients which is required to churn out an entertaining hit.
Music: The Mozart of Madras knows where to score music with the sound and where to create silence. ARR's background score and songs are in the perfect place.
Screenplay and Direction: Atlee, the young talented director who is just 2 films old in the industry, seems to have mastered the art of capturing the pulse of the audience. Though one feels that the first half of the movie could have been trimmed along with the addition of some engaging elements, the director still wins over with his directorial skills.
PERFORMANCES
Vijay: Triple action and triple bonanza. Thalapathy Vijay occupies the screen totally and is dominant right from the word go. His performance, energy, dance etc., strikes well with the audience and one must laud his efforts of maintaining his physique at the age of 43.
However, Vijay's snorting kind of voice modulation, which has been his attempt as a part of variation doesn't quite go well as it doesn't sound all that effective. Vijay undoubtedly carries the major part of the movie on his shoulder.
Heroines: Both Samantha and Kajal have done justice to their given roles. However, it's Nithya Menen who steals the limelight in the retro episode. She is said to have gained weight for the role and yes, she deserves the applause being received.
SJ Suryah: Man! Tamil cinema now has got a terrifying villain in the form of this actor-turned director. Suryah, who had made terrific impact with Spyder continues his successful mark.
Others: A good comeback for Vadivelu. But wish he was given more screen space. Satyaraj, Satyan, Yogi Babu etc. are just ok.