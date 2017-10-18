 »   »   » Mersal Movie Review

TECHNICAL DEPARTMENT

Editing: With a run time of 2:50 Hours, the movie seems to be tediously long but Ruben, the editor, with his precise skills eliminates the elasticity to a certain extent. Ruben's fine cuts make the movie racier than what it is.



Cinematography: GK Vishnu, a young chap and a toddler into the industry doesn't give the same vibe to the audience. He seems to be more profound and proficient as his way of handling the camera apparently captivates the attention of the audience. Be it the retro portions or the present day sequences, Vishnu has just pulled it off in style with his lighting and colour grading.



Storyline: The writer of Baahubali-2, Vijayendra Prasad has once again scored with his storyline. A formidable story with a blend of almost all ingredients which is required to churn out an entertaining hit.



Music: The Mozart of Madras knows where to score music with the sound and where to create silence. ARR's background score and songs are in the perfect place.



Screenplay and Direction: Atlee, the young talented director who is just 2 films old in the industry, seems to have mastered the art of capturing the pulse of the audience. Though one feels that the first half of the movie could have been trimmed along with the addition of some engaging elements, the director still wins over with his directorial skills.

