 »   »   » Richie Movie Review

Richie, which is the first straight Tamil film of popular actor Nivin Pauly, is one of the big releases of the day (December 08, 2017). The film, directed by debut film-maker Gautham Ramachandran has created a huge buzz already, with its teaser and trailer, which became a sensation in the online circuits.

Plot



The story of Richie is set in the lands of Manpad town, a seaside place. The people of the town celebrate the Christmas in style and in the due course of the celebrationS certain events unfold, which affects the life of Richie, Selva and a few others.



Nivin Pauly essays the title role of Richie in this much awaited film. Apart from him, Richie also features popular actors like Natty, Prakash Raj, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Raj Bharath etc., in crucial roles.



Reportedly, Richie is based on the highly acclaimed Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandante, helmed by popular film-maker and actor Rakshith Shetty.



Richie has been jointly produced by Anand Paayyanur and Vinod Shornur under the banner Cast & Crew films. The cinematography department has been handled by S Pandi Kumar whereas editing is by Athul Vijay. Music is by Ajaneesh Lokanathan.



Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Richie..