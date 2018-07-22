 »   »   »  Singam 3 (Si3) Movie Review: Durai Singam's Return Packs The Same Punch!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Surya Sivakumar, Shruti Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Radhika Sarathkumar, Krish Director: Hari

After many postponements, Suriya's much awaited movie Singam 3 aka Si3, which is the third installment of the Singam franchise, has hit the theatres today (February 9, 2017).

The film, marks the return of the character Durai Singam, with more power and vigour. Different from the previous versions, the film's character has given the tag of a Universal Cop.



Plot



Singam 3's plot begins with Durai Singam handling the investigation of a murder case. In the due course, Durai Singam unearths some shocking truths and he goes on a mission to grab the villain. What happens later has been narrated in Singam 3 in a racy pattern.



Read on to know how the cast & crew members of Singam 3 have fared for the movie..



Suriya As Durai Singam Well, this actor never disappoints us. Even in Singam 3, it is his power-packed, energy-filled performance that saves the movie in many occasions. The amount of hard work that he has put in for the action sequences is quite evident.

Anushka Shetty As Kavya Durai Singam Anushka Shetty reprises her role from the previous two versions. As usual, she has given a very reliable performance but her character could have given more importance in the movie.

Shruthi Haasan As Vidya While Shruti Haasan's character plays a character named Vidya, which has some importance in the main story line. The romantic angle between her character and Durai Singam looked forced. The actress was strictly average in her performance.

Thakur Anurag Singh As Vittal Newcomer Thakur Anurag Singh looked perfect foil for the fearless cop Durai Singam. But, coming to the performance side, he was strictly average with the language constraint seemingly affecting him.

Rest Of The Cast Apart from the above mentioned actors, Singam 3 also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Nassar, Sharath Saxena etc., in important roles. Soori and Robo Shanker has taken care of the comedy department in the film. Disappointingly, the comedy track of the movie falls flat at most of the occasions.

Script & Direction – Hari Hari is a master of commercial films. The writer in him has added all the necessary elements that would satisfy the fans. On the making side, his swift and racy narration won't give you the time to think much and will take you through a speedy entertaining ride.

Music Director - Harris Jayaraj In fact, it is hard to believe that the songs have been set to tune by Harris Jayaraj. Only the song 'O Sone Sone' sounded good with the rest of the songs not living up to the standards. The BGM gave a racy feel, but at times, they were too loud.

Other Technical Aspects Priyan, who had cranked the camera for Singam 2 also, has done a neat job in setting some speedy frames for the movie. V T Vijayan has done an excellent job in the editing department.



Overall View



Singam 3 isn't a different cop tale and the movie follows the exact pattern of the previous two films of the franchise, but this time offering a wide platform to Durai Singam to show his heroics.



So, all those who enjoyed the previous outings of Durai Singam are sure to enjoy this one, as well.



Even though not convincing to full extent, the film has addressed a serious environmental issue as well, for which the team of the movie deserves a good round of applause.



On the flip side many factors like the forced comedies, the romantic angle between Durai Singam and Vidya, out of the top action sequences etc., might look out of place, but they are there to fill the template of a perfect commercial potboiler. Hari's expertise in keeping the entertainment quotient intact is sure to hit the right chords with entertainment seeking audiences.



But, above all, it is Suriya who ensures that the movie sails smoothly, with his amazing screen presence and powerful performance towering above everything else.



Verdict



Singam 3 is sure to entertain the fans of Singam franchise. With Suriya in full-form, Singam 3 packs the same punch like its prequels.