 »   »   » Spyder Movie Review: No Comparisons With AR Murugadoss' Previous Flicks!

With Spyder, popular film-maker AR Muragadoss is back in action and this time, he has the company of Mahesh Babu, the Prince Of Tollywood. Spyder, is definitely the big movie of the season and this film also has a straight release in Tamil.



Well, the teaser and the trailer of Spyder did hit the right chords with the audiences and the film was waited with bated breath. Has Spyder hit the bull's eye? Keep reading Spyder movie review to know more about the same..

Synopsis







The story of Spyder revolves around an Intelligence Bureau Officer named Shiva. Shiva works with the surveilliance wing of the IB and he makes it a point to help people from dangers and believes in prevention of crime, even by going out of the way. But once, he gets to encounter a person named Sudalai, who is a deadly villain.



At first, let's see how the cast and crew members of Spyder have fared for the movie..



Mahesh Babu As Shiva Mahesh Babu as Shiva gets to play the role of a saviour, whose approach is quite different. In his first straight Tamil movie, the actor has put up a good show and his style of acting will be something fresh for the Tamil audiences. He has got an enigmatic screen presence and the charm of Prince of Tollywood is sure to work well in Kollywood, as well.

SJ Suya As Sudalai Well, S J Surya is definitely growing as an actor. Through Iraivi, we got to know how good an actor he is and with Spyder, he once again reaffirms the fact that he is an actor to reckon with. Here he plays to perfection, the role of a psychopath and his control over the character is seen throughout the film.

Rakul Preet Singh As Shalini Rakul Preet Singh gets to play a typical leading lady whose sole objective in the film is to romance the lead hero. Her role doesn't hold much prospects in the movie. Still, she has done her part well, up to an extent.

Rest Of The Cast Spyder also features a host of known faces of Tamil cinema. Actor Bharath gets to play an important role in the movie and he makes his presence felt. RJ Balaji, Jayaprakash etc., are also seen essaying important roles in the movie.

Script & Direction - AR Murugadoss AR Murugadoss is quite well-known for delivering commercial films with a social angle. This time, he has opted to narrate a cat and mouse game between a perfect hero and a villain, who can be as deadly as possible.

He takes his own time to get in to the story and establish the core plot. The way in which he has handled the flashback sequences are impressive. He has mixed commercial elements in good proportions, which give sheer entertainment to the audiences.

At the same time, AR Murugadoss loses the grip as a writer, somewhere in the second half, where the film goes a bit over the top and extended. While the film-maker in him has done a good job, the writer in him as failed at parts to put on the papers those necessary engaging elements.

Cinematography - Santosh Sivan Cinematography is one of the high points of the movie. Santhosh Sivan sets some scintillating frames, giving a visually rich experience to the audiences.

Music & BGM - Harris Jayaraj Harris Jayaraj's BGM sets the right tempo for the movie, in most of the sequences. At the same time, the songs are catchy, but it has to be said that the songs seriously affect the pace of the movie.



Overall View



Spyder has its own moments, especially in the first half, where there are some really intelligent sequences, introducing Shiva and his techniques. Once the character of Sudalai enters, the film gains a real big turn keeping the audiences hooked to their seats. The fight sequence involving Shiva and Sudalai is a treat to watch.



But, as mentioned above, the movie loses the plot as the film progresses towards the second half. The lack of a prompt idea in the story and screenplay departments lets down the film at portions. The CGI of the film is also not upto the mark. While the interval punch gives you goosebumps, the same can't be said about the climax portions, which are definitely, not upto the mark.



Verdict



Spyder may not give you the satisfaction that AR Murugadoss' previous movies gave you. But still, the film has its own moments that can keep you entertained.

