 »   »   » Theeran Adhigaram Ondru Movie Review!

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, starring Karthi in the lead role is the big release of the day (November 17, 2017). The film, directed by H Vinoth will narrate a cop story and is touted to be an action thriller and the movie has got a worldwide release

Definitely, the expectations are good enough on this venture. The posters, teaser and the trailer of the movie were refreshing ones and hopefully, the film will also possess the same quality.



Plot



Reportedly, the story of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is based on some true events that occurred in the 1990s and the story is set between a time span of 10 years. It revolves around an honest cop named Theeran, who has been assigned a case of a series of murders. The film takes you through his mission.



Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru..



Karthi As Theeran Thirumaran Karthi is back in the role of a cop. The actor will be seen playing the title role of Theeran and it is expected to be quite different from the cop roles that we are used to. Definitely, Karthi in the Khaki avatar will be the biggest positive of the film.

Rakul Preet Singh As Priya Rakul Preeth Singh will be seen essaying a character named Priya, wife of Theeran. This is Rakul Preet Singh's second Tamil movie of the year. The actress was previously seen in the Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder.

Rest Of The Cast The film has a big star cast and features many other actors in small yet crucial roles. Popular Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh will be seen playing an important role in the movie. Bose Venkat is also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction – H Vinoth Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is the second directorial venture of young film-maker H. Vinoth. His debut directorial venture was Sathuranga Vettai, which was a big success. H. Vinoth himself has penned the script for Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Music - Ghibran The music department of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has been handled by M Ghibran. His previous week's release, Aramm has fetched him a lot of positive reviews and hopefully, we can expect the same magic from Ghibran in Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, as well.



Stay tuned to Filmibeat to read the full review of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru..