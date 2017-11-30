 »   »   » Thiruttu Payale 2 Movie Review

Thiruttu Payale 2, directed by Susi Ganeshan and featuring Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles has hit the theatres today (November 30, 2017).

The teasers, songs and the trailers of Thiruttu Payale 2 had created a good amount of expectations in the movie and reportedly, the film is a thriller.

Thiruttu Payale 2 is the sequel to the 2006 superhit movie Thiruttu Payale, which was a big hit at the box office. Even though not a continuation of the 2006 movie, Thiruttu Payale 2 is said to be handling a similar theme and reportedly, the movie will travel through the lives of two people, who have some grey shades of their own.

Thiruttu Payale 2 has its music department handled by popular musician Vidyasagar. The songs of the film have already emerged as a big hit. Susi Ganeshan himself hhas penned the script for the movie.

Stay tuned with us to read the full review of Thiruttu Payale 2..