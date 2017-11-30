 »   »   » Thiruttu Payale 2 Movie Review: A Decent Thriller With An Important Message!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Thiruttu Payale 2, directed by Susi Ganeshan, featuring Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles has hit the theatres today (November 30, 2017).

The teasers, songs and the trailers of Thiruttu Payale 2 had created a good amount of hype for the movie and reportedly, the film is a thriller.

Plot

The story of Thiruttu Payale 2 revolves around a police officer named Selvam. He begins his career as an honest police officer but later he too, gets in to the lines of corruption, but in a different way. He leads a happy life with his wife Agalvilakku. Once, Selvam is assigned with a special duty of call tapping and later, he crosses path with a person named Balki, which turns his family life upside down.

Bobby Simha As Selvam Bobby Simha is back to his best and its a sheer pleasure to watch him in a well-written role. Selvam is not like the usual cop roles that we have seen and the role has a realistic platform. Bobby Simha, with some new mannerisms, brings in a special charm to the character. He has done a good job in the romantic scenes, as well. Prasanna As Balki Prasanna is a powerhouse of talent and with Thiruttu Payale 2, he has once again proved his prowess in doing negative characters, after Anjaathey. He is the show-stealer of the film and at times, his performance keeps the tempo of the film up. Amala Paul As Agalvilakku Amala Paul plays the character of Agalvilakku, wife of Selvam who is an addict to social media. She is charming and beautiful and oozes confidence in most of the scenes. The performance-oriented role is quite safe in her hands. Her dialogue delivery is also spot on. Script & Direction – Susi Ganeshan The scripting department of the film has been handled with utmost care by Susi Ganeshan. He has done a proper research in the latest technological changes, cyber crimes etc., and added them into the script, that too in a convincing way. Susi Ganeshan, the film-maker has a firm grip over the product and with his neat packaging, the audiences are sure to experience a thrilling. Kudos to the film-maker as it is not easy to present such a theme in a convincing manner without going preachy and predictable. The film-maker has also used his actors particularly well to bring in the required intensity to the film. On the flip side, he could have brought in an innovative track in the second half, where the film falls into predictable lines. Other Departments Vidyasagar is back to form and the songs of the film suit the movie, pretty well. Cinematography P Chelladurai is good. The editing is fine but the second half of the film required more of fine tuning.

Overall View

Well, the lead characters of Thiruttu Payale have their own share of grey shades and it is always exciting to watch a thriller movie, which has such a premise as it keeps the audiences hooked and guessing till the end.

The film addresses some of the major issues, especially the over-usage of Social Media and its ill-effects in family life. The movie also sheds some light on the present day cyber crimes, which are unknown to many.

The first half of the film has everything in it to entertain you, with the romantic track also going well with the narration. The way in which the first half ends, is sure to give some adrenaline rush moments for the audiences.

On the flip side, the predictability factor lingers at certain portions in the second half, which slightly affects the flow of the film. The length of the film could have been reduced a bit, nevertheless, there is no space for boredom in the film.

Verdict

Thiruttu Payale 2 is a well-made thriller, which puts forward some important messages. Definitely, a good watch.