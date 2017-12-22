 »   »   » Velaikkaran Movie Review: Social Messages Put To The Fore With Effect!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Velaikkaran, the much awaited release of the month, is all set to take over the big screens in style from today(December 22, 2017). Since the past few weeks, Kollywood and Tamil film audiences have been eagerly talking about Velaikkaran, which is expected to emerge as a big blockbuster.

Plot



Arivu hails from a slum area and he is one such responsible youth, who wants to focus on the upliftment of his fellow beings and he works hard for the same. One day, he lands up with a marketing job in a top company but later, he comes to know about the hazardous product that it delivers. He takes up a mission to fight such malpractices.



Sivakarthikeyan As Arivu The role of Arivu would definitely go on to become a landmark in the acting career of Sivakarthikeyan. For the first time, he gets to play a role, which isn't just about romance and comedy. Importantly, he has portrayed the role of Arivu with fire. He has excelled in the serious sequences and definitely, it is one of the career best performances of the young actor.

Fahadh Faasil As Aadhi What more could be said about this man, who has made a sensational debut? Well, one shouldn't get surprised if Tamil film audiences start to talk about this talented actor, in the coming days. He fits perfectly into the shoes of Aadhi, an ambitious person and has given a stellar performance. He steals the show with his simple-yet-impactful expressions, which are indeed priceless.

Nayanthara As Mrinalini Nayanathara appears as Mrinalini, the lady-love of Arivu. Well, we get to see more of her, only in the first half of the movie and that might turn out to be a bit of disappointment for her fans. But still, she has done her part to perfection, as usual.

Rest Of The Cast Velaikkaran features a big list of actors in it. Prakash Raj appears as Kasi, a character with negative shades and as usual, he gave an energetic performance. Sneha essays a short yet crucial role, which is safe in her hands. Sathish isn't just about comedy in this film and has mouthed some important dialogues. RJ Balaji too, has done his part pretty well. Other actors like Mahesh Manjerekar, Vijay Vasanth, Rohini, Robo Shankar & others have done their part in a decent manner. But it has to be said that, some of them have been wasted in not so important roles.

Director - Mohan Raja Mohan Raja had set a benchmark for his own with Thani Oruvan, which was a spectacular movie. It is quite evident that the film-maker and the writer in him has done a proper research on the issues that the film are dealing with and he brings to the fore, some unseen and unknown factors.

With Velaikkaran, Mohan Raja has delivers yet another film, which is socially responsible. At the same time, he has added the commercial elements in the right portions and the best part is that they don't over-weigh or overrule the exact soul of the movie.

At the same time, the film-maker and the writers could have given a bit more focus on the second half. It has to be said that film-maker couldn't completely justify the proceedings to the full extent and those nail-biting moments were definitely missing.



Music & BGM – Anirudh Ravichander Well, the songs of Velaikkaran have already emerged as big hits and they suit so well in the movie. Once again, Anirudh Ravichander has impressed with his BGM, which continues to remain his strong forte.

Other Technical Aspects Due credits to Ramji for setting up the right frames for the film, which are realistic and grandeur at the same time. Editing by Rubens is decent. Special mention to the art department headed by T Muthuraj. Never before we have seen such a realistic recreation of slum in Tamil films.



Overall View



One gets to know the intent of Velaikkaran, right from the beginning of the movie and it has to be said that the movie has its heart at the right place. The motive of the film is not just to entertain you, but also to enlighten the audiences with a few thoughts, which is indeed the need of the hour.



In fact the dialogues of Velaikkaran are hard-hitting and the first half of the film is filled with many such sequences, which are definitely eye-openers. The way in which the protagonist takes on the evil are also quite interesting and something new to Tamil cinema. The symbolic narrations and comparisons drawn are indeed innovative.



Meanwhile, Velaikkaran doesn't escape from going to the preachy mode, especially in the second half. Some of the messages are forced upon and logical issues, which should have dealt with care also backfire the film, at times.



Verdict



Velaikkaran has lots of messages to offer and they hit the right chords. The film has its own share of negatives but still, this message-oriented film, which is glazed with the right proportions of entertainment, offers the audiences a fine and genuine treat.