 »   »   » Vivegam Movie Review: Keep Logic Aside & You Will Find This Ajith Starrer To Be 'KICKASS'

Vivegam, the much anticipated film of the year, has made a big release today (August 23, 2017). Thala Ajith, as Ajith Kumar is fondly called, is back in action after a gap of close to 20 months and Vivegam is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office, in the coming days.



Directed by Siva, Vivegam is tagged as a film of international standards. Has the film lived up to the big expetations bestowed on it? Keep reading Vivegam review to know more about this..

Plot Vivegam narrates the story of AK, who is one of the high profile spy agents. During a crucial mission, things turn against him and even his family is pushed to danger. A group of agents are now assigned to track him down and how AK comes out of this, has been shown in Vivegam.

Performances - Ajith Kumar Without a doubt, it could be said that this man is the biggest positive of Vivegam. His amazing screen presence and towering performance as AK, keeps the film moving. A tailor-made role for him with the style quotient ruling over everything else.

The efforts that he has put in for the film is phenomenal. It could be seen that he has done everything that the director demanded and is a royal treat for all his fans as they could see their favourite star in full form, throughout the movie. He will surely stun you with the action sequences, where he goes at full throttle.

Rest Of The Cast Vivegam also features actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Agarwal, Akshara Haasan, Karunakaran and a host of other foreigners in important roles.

Vivek Oberoi plays Aryan. While his performance is good, the dubbing voice and modulations were a mismatch.

Kajal Agarwal as Yazhini has given a decent performance and thankfully, it is not a blink and miss role for her.

Akshara Haasan plays the role of a hacker and she has comparatively lesser screen space. Karunakaran's comedy sequences will offer occasional laughs.

Direction – Siva Unlike his previous movies, this time the director has opted for an international backdrop. He has used the latest technologies to make the film slick and stylish.

More importantly, the major mission of the director was to portray Ajith in a full-fledged avatar, in which he has succeeded up to an extent. Had he concentrated slightly more on the scripting department, the audiences would have got a film that transcends time.



Music & BGM – Anirudh The songs from Vivegam have already hit the right chords. Be it Surviva or the melodious Kaadhalada, they deliver the respective feels associated with them. But, in films like Vivegam, BGM holds due importance and Anirudh has once again done a good job. Watch out for the stunning BGM in the pre-interval sequence.







How Is The Movie?



Vivegam is one such movie, which can be categorized as a spy thriller. Such thrillers are not very common in Tamil cinema, even though it's much seen in Bollywood. Vivegam has an international backrop and is definitely a notch higher than other films, as far as the technical standrads are considred.



Coming to the storyline of Vivegam, it is not anything new for the audiences, who have watched umpteen number of spy thrillers in Hollywood. But, certain twists that unveil in the due course of narration, offer the much required sense of excitement to the audiences.



Vivegam takes its own time to engage the audiences. From halfway down the first half, audiences can fasten their seatbelt for an action-filled ride. Action sequences are the major highlight of the movie, along with the mass moments offered by Ajith. These two factors keep the audiences hooked throughout. Watch out for the pre-interval sequence, which offers an adrenaline rush, for all the fans of the star.



On the flip side, there are certain logical loopholes in the movie, questioning the common sense of the audiences. Moreover, it was not at all convincing to see the foreigners mouthing some Tamil dialogues.



Verdict



If you wish to see Ajith in a full-fledged stylish avatar and some stunning actions sequences, Vivegam will serve as the right choice for you.

