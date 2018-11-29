 »   »   »  2.0 Review: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-Shankar Movie Offers An Out Of This World Visual Experience!

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain Director: Shankar

Being one among the most anticipated Indian movies of the recent times, the amount of expectation bestowed on 2.0 has been huge. The audiences did expect nothing less than a world-class movie from the golden team of Shankar, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Has the movie lived up to tremendous hype and equally big expectations bestowed on it? Read 2.0 review here to get the answer.

2.0 has a brand new story to narrate which has a scientific background. The plot is set in a city where one fine day all the mobile phones start disappearing. People are left in a state of shock after a series of events. It is then that Dr Vaseegaran steps in and the government gets his help in bringing back the robot named Chitti. What happens later has been narrated in 2.0.

Shankar's visualization, as well as the conceptualization, of a never heard before storyline in the most convincing way is definitely one among the strong points of 2.0. He weaves drama into a science fiction tale by adding the necessary logical elements. The script jointly penned by Shankar and Jeyamohan wastes no time in unwanted elements and gets into the core plot without wasting much time.

However, one would get a feel that the screenplay could have been a bit more tighter in the first half of the film, where the narration is a bit plain. Nevertheless, the writer and film-maker make it up for that in the latter half of the movie, which is a scintillating ride.

Well, only a film-maker and a visionary like Shankar could have pulled off such a concept with conviction. For example, the execution of this last 30-40 minutes of the film is simply unmatchable. The packaging is top-notch with the director remaining focused throughout the movie. He has also made the best use of the actor as well as the superstar in Rajinikanth. More importantly, much like the previous films of Shankar, this film also has a social angle and delivers an important message.

Rajinikanth, the superstar once again proves why he is the ultimate crowd puller of Indian cinema. His screen presence is amazing and the energy with which he has portrayed the characters is unmatchable. Watch out for his portrayal of 2.0, which is sure to offer a big treat to the fans. Akshay Kumar gets to play a very meaty role, which has been well-etched. He comes up with a scintillating performance as the bird man as well as the old man. Amy Jackson's Nila didn't have much to do in the film. Rest of star cast comprise of actors like Adhil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey, Kalabhavan Shajohn etc.

AR Rahman's music and BGM do wonders to the film. Especially, his thumping BGM in those tense situations of the movie really add to the excitement level of the movie. Cinematography by Nirav Shah is top-notch and the editing deserves special mention, especially for the fabulous work in the second half of the movie.

Without any second thought, it could be said that 2.0 is undoubtedly the best ever visual experience that Indian cinema has ever produced. The VFX works are top-notch and the time invested for the same didn't go in vain. Having shot in 3D, 2.0 offers a fantastic 3D experience, which would be a delight for one and all.

In short, 2.0 is a majestic visual experience that should be savoured from the theatres. Here is a film that has met all the big expectations bestowed on it.