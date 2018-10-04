 »   »   »  96 Review: A Soulful Romantic Tale With Its Heart At The Right Place!

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

96 is one such film that promised to be a soothing experience, right from its posters to the superhit songs. The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, has already evoked big interest with the songs and trailer. Now, the movie is out in the theatres and has it lived up to all the hype? Let's find out from what the 96 movie review has to say.

The story of 96 takes us through the journey of Raam, a travel photographer who decides to visit his native place. He visits the school in which he'd studied in, which has loads of memories associated with it. After a few incidents, some of the school members plan for a reunion and Janaki, the first love of Raam, also joins the event and they meet after a gap of almost 22 years. What happens rest has been narrated in 96.

96's tale might not be unique but its soulful presentation indeed is. Director C Prem Kumar takes the audiences through a romantic journey back and forth to the past and present, which will definitely evoke nostalgia in you. It has to be admitted that 96 is one among those rare movies, which has showcased childhood romance with utmost sincerity and respect. Importantly, the past and the present sequences have been inter-cut in an apt manner, which gives the romantic tale the required dimension and continuation.

The sequences of 96 have been well layered and the film, despite moving at a leisurely pace, captivates the attention and interest of the audiences. The sequences speak a lot for itself and moreover, these sequences are devoid of the usual cliched elements. There are times when the film-maker has used just the help of the dialogues to convey and reveal some of the important events. 96 is also one such rare movie that has given equal scope to both of its protagonists.

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha have come up with performances that add life to the characters. Major portions of the film revolve around them and their performances are simply top notch. One can't think anyone else in their shoes, as such is the authenticity in their portrayal of the character. 96 also features other actors like Devadarshini, Janagaraj, Aadukalam Murugadoss etc., in important roles and most of them have come up with decent performances. Special mention to the actors who have done the childhood versions of Raam and Jaanu.

The music of 96 by Govind Vasanth is soulful and it suits so well to the narrative pattern of the movie. Cinematography too is top notch. Editing by R Govindaraj is neat and exquisite.

Here is one such movie that will linger on in your minds even after coming out of the theatres. 96 is indeed a refreshing experience and the movie underlines the fact that a romantic tale could be soulfully narrated without clichés.