 »   »   »  Adanga Maru Review: This Jayam Ravi Starrer Is A Well-made Movie!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Jayam Ravi, Raashi Khanna, Sampath Raj, Ramdoss, Ponvannan Director: Karthik Thangavel

Adanga Maru is yet another major Tamil movie that has come out in the theatres today. Jayam Ravi is back in the role of a cop and the talented actor, who has always impressed the audiences with his choices of movies, has come up with yet another promising movie. How has the film turned out to be? Read Adanga Maru review here to know more.

Subash (Jayam Ravi) is a sensitive sub-inspector who does his job religiously and aspires to become an IPS officer. His life revolves around his family and girlfriend (Raashi Khanna) while his interests range from dealing and handling various types of gadgets (which could come handy during the course of the movie).

His smooth sailing life hits a turmoil when a young girl is dead under mysterious circumstances. Subash is asked to close the case as a suicide as some big names would be connected with the case but an undeterred Subash tracks and nabs four youths who are connected with the murder. What happens later has been narrated in Adanga Maru.

It is a typical revenge drama which doesn't come out as a fresh subject to the audience but is treated well in terms of scriptwriting and screenplay. Adanga Maru is a movie which speaks about the mind game than the muscle power.

Though the movie comes with an age-old concept without much twists and turns, the screen treatment by the director, Karthik Thangavel, engages the audience throughout the movie. The brisk screenplay doesn't allow the audience to find faults or loopholes in the movie.

Cinematography by Sathyan comes with dark and effective lighting that add justice to the genre of the movie while Anthony's editing is crisp and to the point. Sam CS's music is apt for the movie which is neither too praiseworthy nor a letdown.

Jayam Ravi is impressive throughout and stands as the major highlight of Adanga Maru. He fits the bill of a police officer and has emoted extremely well. Raashi Khanna is gorgeous but has lesser work to do. The romantic scenes between them seem unwanted and don't excite the audience.

Sampath Raj, Mime Gopi, Ponvannan & others have done justice to their roles.

Final Verdict

Adanga Maru is a good attempt which comes out good as an overall product. Catch up with the action this weekend.