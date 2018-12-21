English
 »   »   »  Adanga Maru Review: This Jayam Ravi Starrer Is A Well-made Movie!

Adanga Maru Review: This Jayam Ravi Starrer Is A Well-made Movie!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Jayam Ravi, Raashi Khanna, Sampath Raj, Ramdoss, Ponvannan
    Director: Karthik Thangavel

    Adanga Maru is yet another major Tamil movie that has come out in the theatres today. Jayam Ravi is back in the role of a cop and the talented actor, who has always impressed the audiences with his choices of movies, has come up with yet another promising movie. How has the film turned out to be? Read Adanga Maru review here to know more.

    Adanga Maru Review

    Subash (Jayam Ravi) is a sensitive sub-inspector who does his job religiously and aspires to become an IPS officer. His life revolves around his family and girlfriend (Raashi Khanna) while his interests range from dealing and handling various types of gadgets (which could come handy during the course of the movie).

    His smooth sailing life hits a turmoil when a young girl is dead under mysterious circumstances. Subash is asked to close the case as a suicide as some big names would be connected with the case but an undeterred Subash tracks and nabs four youths who are connected with the murder. What happens later has been narrated in Adanga Maru.

    It is a typical revenge drama which doesn't come out as a fresh subject to the audience but is treated well in terms of scriptwriting and screenplay. Adanga Maru is a movie which speaks about the mind game than the muscle power.

    Though the movie comes with an age-old concept without much twists and turns, the screen treatment by the director, Karthik Thangavel, engages the audience throughout the movie. The brisk screenplay doesn't allow the audience to find faults or loopholes in the movie.

    Cinematography by Sathyan comes with dark and effective lighting that add justice to the genre of the movie while Anthony's editing is crisp and to the point. Sam CS's music is apt for the movie which is neither too praiseworthy nor a letdown.

    Jayam Ravi is impressive throughout and stands as the major highlight of Adanga Maru. He fits the bill of a police officer and has emoted extremely well. Raashi Khanna is gorgeous but has lesser work to do. The romantic scenes between them seem unwanted and don't excite the audience.

    Sampath Raj, Mime Gopi, Ponvannan & others have done justice to their roles.

    Final Verdict

    Adanga Maru is a good attempt which comes out good as an overall product. Catch up with the action this weekend.

    Read more about: adanga maru jayam ravi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue