 »   »   »  Asuravadham Review: This Sasikumar Starrer Is A Decent Watch For The Weekend!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Sasikumar, Nanditha, Vasumitra Director: Maruthupandian

M Sasikumar has now become a specialist in rural backdrop based movies. Be it acting or direction, the said genre has been his forte and seems to succeed quite effortlessly. Asuravadham was all set to hit the screens on April 13, for Puthandu, but had to be postponed due to Kollywood strike. Let's see if the flick hits the bull's eye.

Story



Samyan (Vasumitra) is doubted to have an illicit affair with his father-in-law and the former gets into a convincing spree claiming to be loyal to his wife. Minutes later, he gets a call from an unknown number threatening him to eliminate him within a week. A panic-stricken Samyan takes a tour around his house in quest of a spy but fails in the mission.



Samyan hires a bunch of men to find and knock the blackmailer whilst the blackmailer is pretty fixed on his mission.



Why does the killer want to eliminate Samyan? Who is the killer? Will the killer be successful or will Samyan be able to save his life? A lot of preludes, suspense and action unfold as the movie progresses by.



Upside



Terrific first half



Performances of lead actors



Rural backdrop captured effectively



Effective cinematography



Downside



A let-down second half



Cliché writing & execution at places



Overdose of heroism



Performances



Sasikumar entered the filmdom as a director but later transformed himself into a hero. But he seems to be one brainy man as he knows his pros and cons very well. He adapts with relatable stories and gets into the character well with above par performance.



Vasumitra impresses with his performances though he tends to get overboard in a scene or two. Nandita Swetha shines in her limited scope while others have delivered what is really expected out of them.



Technical Aspects



Maruthapandian, who had earlier directed Chennai Ungalai Anbudan Varaverkirathu, has come back with yet another riveting flick. However, the first half looks solid and has turned out to be terrific in comparison with the second half. Pandian's approach of casual execution in the second half with a typical vigilante thread and heroism in the second half lets the movie a bit down.



SR Kathir's cinematography is another major highlight of the flick as it tilts the head of the audience at most parts. Govind's music is mucky at places but it seems to be needed due to the suspense mood maintained in the movie.



Final Verdict



A decent watch for the weekend!