 »   »   » Bhaskar Oru Rascal Review: Scores Pretty Well As A Family Entertainer, But..

Arvind Swami As Bhaskar

Arvind Swami essays the role of Bhaskar, a businessman who is short-tempered and with a ruffian attitude. The actor carries the role with ease, be it the comical situations or the emotional sequences. In fact, there are are some lighter moments in the first half, where he steals the show. It was also refreshing to see the actor don the action avatar with perfection and thus giving a mass feel to the character.



Amala Paul As Anu

Amala Paul plays the role of Anu, the leading lady of the movie. In fact, the character is quite different from the heroine roles of usual commercial movies as it is surrounding this character that the film moves forward after an extent. She has done her part pretty well and has come up with a mature performance as a single mother.



Rest Of The Cast

Master Raghavan and Baby Nainika will win your hearts with their performances filled with innocence. The film also features a host of other actors as well. Nasser has done a fine job as the father of Bhsaskar. Soori and Robo Shankar take care of the comedy department, especially in the first half. Siddique makes a good comeback to Tamil films with a short role. Afthab Shivadasani plays a crucial role but his role was less developed.



Other Aspects

Vijay Ulaganath has handled the cinematography of the film and he has done justice to his work. The songs and BGM were found to be average and couldn't make a big impact. The editing could have been better, especially in the later portions of the movie.



Script & Direction

The script of the film has been penned by director Siddique himself. The story of the film has everything in to to qualify for a cute little family entertainer. The father-son and mother-daughter relationship have been etched well. So are the cases of the sequences showcasing the romantic angle between Bhaskar and Anu. However, the writer in him could have cut short some of the skit like comedies and the messy stuffs in the last portions of the films, which definitely lacked any logic.



Meanwhile, Siddique has packaged the film in a neat and colourful manner, which will appeal well to the family audiences. He is in complete control of the movie, especially in the the first half of the film, smartly playing with small but impactful twists that the film has to offer. However, the film-maker in him hurried through some of the portions in the second half and some of the sudden transitions in the genre and the storyline looked unconvincing.

