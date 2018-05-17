 »   »   » Bhaskar Oru Rascal Review: Scores Pretty Well As A Family Entertainer, But..

Bhaskar Oru Rascal, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie Bhaskar The Rascal, has hit theatres today (May 17, 2018). Starring Arvind Swami and Amala Paul in the lead roles, the movie has promised to be a fine entertainer with some mass elements as well. Has the film lived upto the expectations? Read Bhaskar Oru Rascal review to know more about this.
Plot
Akash, the son of Bhaskar, a business man and Shivani, the daughter of Anu, study in the same school. They are the best of friends. At the same time, Bhaskar and Anu are single parents and are completely opposite in nature. Akash and Shivani decide to bring together Bhaskar and Anu and what happens later has been narrated in the movie.
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Bhaskar Oru Rascal have fared for the movie..
Arvind Swami As Bhaskar
Arvind Swami essays the role of Bhaskar, a businessman who is short-tempered and with a ruffian attitude. The actor carries the role with ease, be it the comical situations or the emotional sequences. In fact, there are are some lighter moments in the first half, where he steals the show. It was also refreshing to see the actor don the action avatar with perfection and thus, giving a mass feel to the character.
Amala Paul As Anu
Amala Paul plays the role of Anu, the leading lady of the movie. In fact, the character is quite different from the heroine roles of usual commercial movies as it is surrounding this character that the film moves forward after an extent. She has done her part pretty well and has come up with a mature performance as a single mother.
Rest Of The Cast
Master Raghavan and Baby Nainika will win your hearts with their performances filled with innocence. The film also features a host of other actors as well. Nasser has done a fine job as the father of Bhaskar. Soori and Robo Shankar take care of the comedy department, especially in the first half. Siddique makes a good comeback to Tamil films with a short role. Afthab Shivadasani plays a crucial role but his role was less developed.
Other Aspects
Vijay Ulaganath has handled the cinematography of the film and he has done justice to his work. The songs and BGM were found to be average and couldn't make a big impact. The editing could have been better, especially in the later portions of the movie.
Script & Direction
The script of the film has been penned by director Siddique himself. The story of the film has everything in it to qualify for a cute little family entertainer. The father-son and mother-daughter relationship have been etched well. So are the cases of the sequences showcasing the romantic angle between Bhaskar and Anu. However, the writer in him could have cut short some of the skit like comedies and the messy stuffs in the last portions of the films, which definitely lacked any logic.
Meanwhile, Siddique has packaged the film in a neat and colourful manner, which will appeal well to the family audiences. He is in complete control of the movie, especially in the the first half of the film, smartly playing with small but impactful twists that the film has to offer. However, the film-maker in him hurried through some of the portions in the second half and some of the sudden transitions in the genre and the storyline looked unconvincing.
Overall View
Bhaskar Oru Rascal is much similar to the original version. The film follows almost the same path with a very few changes in the comical department and the number of action sequences. Nevertheless, the first half of the movie is an enjoyable ride with some light comedies and some cute moments, which are sure to be well accepted by the family audiences. In between, there are some promising mass moments as well, with Arvind Swamy in top gear.
Things do move in a smooth way even in the second half, with some engaging twists and turns, keeping the audiences hooked. But, the film falls to an entirely different terrain and genre, towards the climax sequences and the portions prior to that. Things tend to go overboard with over-dramatic situations and the fight sequences, which are so old and lame and they further weaken the movie. Even Arvind Swamy's swag couldn't save those portions from a downhill.
Verdict
Bhaskar Oru Rascal has its moments. The film scores pretty well as a family entertainer but slips off when it tries to enter a different terrain.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.