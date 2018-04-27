 »   »   » Diya Review: A Decent Summer Treat And An Emotional Ride!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Sai Pallavi, the Tamil-born actress who has had a fascinating debut in Malayalam with Premam and an equally scintillating debut in Telugu with Fidaa, has now stepped into the Tamil film industry. With a concrete and engaging script by AL Vijay, and an equally enriching technical rendition by the crew, Diya, could well be a decent summer treat for the audience.

Actors: Sai Pallavi, Naga Shourya, Veronika Arora, Gandhari Nithin, RJ Balaji, Santhana Bharathi, Rekha, Nizhalgal Ravi, Stunt Siva

Director: AL Vijay

Producer: Allirajah Subaskaran

Banner: Lyca Productions

Music: Sam CS

Cinematography: Nirav Shah



Story



Initially being titled as Karu, the movie had pretty much revealed its storyline through its title. That of a plot emphasizing on the foetus. Diya is an emotional and a psychological journey of Thulasi (Sai Pallavi), a doctor and her unborn daughter.



The movie opens with Thulasi's parents realizing that their daughter is impregnated by Krishna (Naga Shourya) and forces the duo to remove the foetus. Five years later, the duo get married after settling down in their professional life.



Mysteriously, Thulasi's parents and the doctor who had performed the abortion lose their lives. Thulasi realizes that it is not an accident or a mere coincidence, but indeed a sinister at job. Appallingly, there is another victim-to-be to join the estranged lot.



Who is the person on job on eliminating people? What is the motto? Who is the last victim-to-be? Will the supposed victim be saved? These form the rest of the story.



Downside Slow paced at times

Comedy track

Predictable storyline



Performances Sai Pallavi has made it three in a row with respect to her performances in debut vehicles. Irrespective of the movie's result, Pallavi commands a certain amount of adulation and appreciation for her performance and Diya is no exception. At times, she gives the audience a feel that she is living a normal life and not acting for the lens. Pallavi can give jitters to the present generation actresses of Tamil Cinema.

Naga Shourya is good in his limited screen space and there is nothing much to rave about. Baby Veronica is appealing.

RJ Balaji's comedy in the first half is flat while he makes up for the glitch in the second half with his performance.

Santhana Barathi could have been used better.



Technical Aspects AL Vijay seems to evolving well as a director with each passing day. Though the storyline is predictable within the few minutes into the movie, the director has treated the screenplay better and has stuffed the movie with emotional quotients. He could have handled certain logic with care which are misplaced in Diya.

Cinematography by Nirav Shah is in line with the flick and it seems, the ace cinematographer has read Vijay's mind to perfection.

Music by Sam CS is the major highlight of the movie. His background music moves organically with the storyline and he deserves every single bit of appreciation for his craft.



Final Verdict A decent summer treat and an emotional ride!

