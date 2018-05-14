 »   »   » Iravukku Aayiram Kangal Review: This Arulnithi Starrer Is A Must Watch!

Arulnithi is one dedicated actor who believes more in scripts than in magic, family background and commercial templates. Be it Mouna Guru, Demonte Colony or Aarathu Sinam, his script selection and screen rendition have been laudable and, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal joins the bandwagon.

Actors: Arulnithi, Ajmal, Mahima Nambiar, Vidya Pradeep, Chaya Singh, Suja Varunee, Anandraj, Saara,John Vijay, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Aadukalam Naren, Achyuth Kumar



Directed By: Mu. Maran



Producers: G. Dilli Babu



Banner: Axess Film Factory



Music: Sam CS



Cinematography: Aravinnd Singh



Story



A three-member con group takes three strangers for a ride by duping them. Irked and humiliated, the latter hatches a plan to seek revenge on the con group's leader and decides to barge into his home. Their entry into the leader's home leaves them flabbergasted as they find out that a certain person is murdered in the house already. Who is that person? Will the con group serve for their deed? Will the strangers seek revenge eventually?



As the title itself sprinkles idea about the storyline, a murder connecting all characters with certain amount of hints, evidences and questions take place in a single night. All these aspects will be answered in theatres.



Upside



Short runtime



Racy screenplay



Equal screen space for all actors



Twists and turns



Downside



Nothing major to highlight



Performances



Arulnithi is grooming himself as an actor with each movie. His expressions, body language and attitude is toned to the character and gets into the skin of it, like a star actor.



Anand Raj, of late has been impressive in the varied roles he is playing and continues his form. He shines in the given space and so has the rest of casting.



Technical Aspects



The technical department's output has been uniform and stands on the same superior platform with their quality rendition of work.



Background music by Sam CS is intriguing and travels hand in hand with the thriller. Cinematography and editing offer a bit more pace to the already racy thriller.



Mu. Maran, who has donned the director's hat, doesn't carry much experience, but has announced his arrival in the industry with a superior product. His writing and translation from papers to screen is totally convincing and commendable.



Final Verdict



This movie is not to be missed. Go, grab your Tickets!