 »   »   » Irumbu Thirai Review

Vishal As Kathiravan

Vishal will be seen playing the role of Kathirava, who is a major in the Indian army. Irumbu Thirai is Vishal's first release of the year 2018 and he is expected to strike big with the movie.

Samantha As Rathi Devi

In Irumbu Thirai, Samantha essays the role of a doctor named Rathi Devi, who is also the love interest of Kathiravan. It is for the first time that Samantha and Vishal are teaming up for a film.

Arjun As White Devil

Action King Arjun is back with a bang and in Irumbu Thirai, the actor will be seen playing a character named White Devil. The teaser and the trailer has promised a stunning performance from the actor.

Rest Of The Cast

Irumbu Thirai also features other prominent actors in important roles. Delhi Ganesh, Robo Sankar, Kaali Venkat are also a part of the cast list

Script & Direction

Irumbu Thirai paves way for the entry of yet another film-maker to Kollywood in the form of PS Mithran. The film has its script penned by the director himself.

Other Technical Aspects

Cinematography of Irumbu Thirai has been handled by George C Williams. Yuvan Shankar Raja has taken care of the music department. Editing is by Ruben.