 »   »   » Irumbu Thirai Review

Irumbu Thirai,featuring Vihsal in the lead role has hit the screens today (May 11, 2018). The film has been one among the much awaited films and the teaser and the trailer of the movie promised it to be an engaging thriller. Has the film lived upto the expectations? Let's wait and see..
Plot
The story of Irumbu Thirai revolves around an army officer named Kathiravan. He has some anger management issues and needs to get an NOC from a doctor named Rathi. In the meantime, he applies for a loan in a bank but certain events that follow leads him to a unknown person named White Devil. What happens rest has been narrated in Irumbu Thirai.
Meet the cast & crew members of Irumbu Thirai..
Vishal As Kathiravan
Vishal will be seen playing the role of Kathirava, who is a major in the Indian army. Irumbu Thirai is Vishal's first release of the year 2018 and he is expected to strike big with the movie.
Samantha As Rathi Devi
In Irumbu Thirai, Samantha essays the role of a doctor named Rathi Devi, who is also the love interest of Kathiravan. It is for the first time that Samantha and Vishal are teaming up for a film.
Arjun As White Devil
Action King Arjun is back with a bang and in Irumbu Thirai, the actor will be seen playing a character named White Devil. The teaser and the trailer has promised a stunning performance from the actor.
Rest Of The Cast
Irumbu Thirai also features other prominent actors in important roles. Delhi Ganesh, Robo Sankar, Kaali Venkat are also a part of the cast list
Script & Direction
Irumbu Thirai paves way for the entry of yet another film-maker to Kollywood in the form of PS Mithran. The film has its script penned by the director himself.
Other Technical Aspects
Cinematography of Irumbu Thirai has been handled by George C Williams. Yuvan Shankar Raja has taken care of the music department. Editing is by Ruben.
