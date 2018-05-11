 »   »   » Irumbu Thirai Review: A Skillfully Crafted Thriller That Will Keep You Beady-eyed!

Irumbu Thirai, featuring Vishal in the lead role has hit the screens today (May 11, 2018). The film has been one among the much awaited films and the teaser and the trailer of the movie promised it to be an engaging thriller. Has the film lived upto the expectations? Let's see..
Plot
The story of Irumbu Thirai revolves around an army officer named Kathiravan. He has some anger management issues and needs to get an NOC from a doctor named Rathi. In the meantime, he applies for a loan in a bank but certain events that follow leads him to an unknown person named White Devil. What happens rest has been narrated in Irumbu Thirai.
At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Irumbu Thirai have fared for the movie..
Vishal As Kathiravan
Vishal does complete justice to the character of Kathiravan, an army man who has some anger management issues initially. As usual, he scores full marks in the action sequences and all those intense sequences. Special mention to his performance in the emotional sequences of the film, especially the conversations with his father in which he has come up with a controlled and impactful act.
Samantha As Rathi Devi
Samantha Akkineni appears as the love interest of Kathiravan and her character does hold an important role in the initial portions of the film. She has done her part pretty well.
Arjun As White Devil
Arjun is terrific as White Devil, the main antagonist of the movie, who is a man with the brains. He just takes over the screen whenever he comes and the powerful role is safe in the hands of the reliable actor. Watch out for that impeccable scene in the elevator, which is indeed one of the main highlights of the film.
Rest Of The Cast
Irumbu Thirai also features other popular actors in important roles. The prominent one among them is Delhi Ganesh, who has got a meaty role in the film and he has come up with a remarkable performance. Robo Sankar, Kaali Venkat etc., are also a part of the cast list and they have done a good job.
Script & Direction
PS Mithran has made a confident debut, as a writer and film-maker. He has done a good research in connection with the topic interlinking various factors. The characerisations are also interesting and they don't have the cliched baggage associated with it, especially with the antagonist. Nevertheless, there are some lagging moments in the screenplay especially in the first half.
However, he has packaged the film in a slick and stylish way and thus keeping the viewers engaged throughout the storyline. He has got away of some of the cliches associated with entertainer, by daring to avoid the predictable romantic songs. He has done his best to deliver some of the complex factors in the script in the simplest way.
Irumbu Thirai paves way for the entry of yet another film-maker to Kollywood in the form of PS Mithran. The film has its script penned by the director himself.
Other Technical Aspects
Cinematography by George C Williams is one of the key aspects of the movie and it does give the film an altogether different look and feel. Ruben's editing is slick and pacy in most of the portions. Yuvan Shankar Raj's songs are passable but scores full marks in the BGM section.
Overall View
Irumbu Thirai does take its own time to crop up to the core plot with the first half of the film dealing with a slight romantic angle and the family issues of the protagonist. In fact, the major chunk of the first half revolves around the family of Kathiravan and the subsequent issues. This is sure to work well for the family audiences but at the same time, one would feel like too much time has been spent on the same.
Nevertheless, the film goes at full-throttle especially after it enters the core plot. Interestingly, the first half of the film has just a single prominent action scene but that is one of the most innovative and refreshing ones. With a well-layered screenplay and fresh making, the movie ventures upon some twists and turns with technology as its core background.
In the past, we have seen many films overdoing with the technological aspects in the script. But Irumbu Thirai, has embedded the technology factor in a convincing way without questioning much of your logic. The best part is that there aren't any speed breakers in the second half and the cat and mouse game does get more and more interesting, as the film progresses.
Verdict
Irumbu Thirai is a skillfully crafted thriller that will keep your attention intact throughout the runtime of the film.
