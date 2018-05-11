 »   »   » Irumbu Thirai Review: A Skillfully Crafted Thriller That Will Keep You Beady-eyed!

Vishal As Kathiravan

Vishal does complete justice to the character of Kathiravan, an army man who has some anger management issues initially. As usual, he scores full marks in the action sequences and all those intense sequences. Special mention to his performance in the emotional sequences of the film, especially the conversations with his father in which he has come up with a controlled and impactful act.

Samantha As Rathi Devi

Samantha Akkineni appears as the love interest of Kathiravan and her character does hold an important role in the initial portions of the film. She has done her part pretty well.

Arjun As White Devil

Arjun is terrific as White Devil, the main antagonist of the movie, who is a man with the brains. He just takes over the screen whenever he comes and the powerful role is safe in the hands of the reliable actor. Watch out for that impeccable scene in the elevator, which is indeed one of the main highlights of the film.

Rest Of The Cast

Irumbu Thirai also features other popular actors in important roles. The prominent one among them is Delhi Ganesh, who has got a meaty role in the film and he has come up with a remarkable performance. Robo Sankar, Kaali Venkat etc., are also a part of the cast list and they have done a good job.

Script & Direction

PS Mithran has made a confident debut, as a writer and film-maker. He has done a good research in connection with the topic interlinking various factors. The characerisations are also interesting and they don't have the cliched baggage associated with it, especially with the antagonist. Nevertheless, there are some lagging moments in the screenplay especially in the first half.

However, he has packaged the film in a slick and stylish way and thus keeping the viewers engaged throughout the storyline. He has got away of some of the cliches associated with entertainer, by daring to avoid the predictable romantic songs. He has done his best to deliver some of the complex factors in the script in the simplest way.

Irumbu Thirai paves way for the entry of yet another film-maker to Kollywood in the form of PS Mithran. The film has its script penned by the director himself.

Other Technical Aspects

Cinematography by George C Williams is one of the key aspects of the movie and it does give the film an altogether different look and feel. Ruben's editing is slick and pacy in most of the portions. Yuvan Shankar Raj's songs are passable but scores full marks in the BGM section.