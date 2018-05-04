 »   »   » Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu Review: Gautham Karthik's Movie Is A Thorough Entertainer For Adults

Story

Two friends travel to Thailand for a week along with their girlfriends. The story starts when the couples start facing terrifying incidents once they enter a posh bungalow designated for their stay. The bungalow will be haunted by a spirit which claims itself to be a sexually starved one, and demands either Veera (Gautham Karthik) or Vasu (Shah Ra), to indulge in physical intimacy with it. This would be the only way for the spirit to let go of couples without hurting them.



The story gets pretty interesting with entertaining elements once Motta Rajendran (Priest) and Bala Saravanan (Nun) enters the scene. Post intro of Karunakaran and John Vijay, the proceedings interesting further.



How will the leads take on the spirit? Will the desire of the spirit be quenched? How will they manage to escape? All these will be answered in theatres.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Feel good experience throughout



Engaging screenplay



Neat job by all actors



Downside



Overdose of double meaning dialogues and glamour



Flat horror track







Performances

Gautham Karthik is slowly transforming himself into a story based actor unlike a wannabe star, which he tried during the early days of his career.



All actors have chipped in with decent performances as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, runs with a group of people and doesn't focus on a single actor/star. More the number of actors in a frame, more the entertainment quotient overall.







Technical Aspects

Santhosh Jayakumar, the director of the movie needs to be appreciated for the guts and conviction infused in the movie. Though he could have reduced the skin show and double connotation dialogues, he has proved his mettle to an extent with this flick.



Camerawork, editing and music go hand in hand with the script and lies at the positive side of the flick. Production values are good and gives a holiday feel to the audience through most part of the movie.





