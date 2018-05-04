 »   »   » Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu Review: This Gautham Karthik Starrer Is A Thorough Entertainer For Ad

Touted to be an adult comedy-horror movie, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, has been in constant news ever since the trailer of the flick was released on YouTube. The heavy duty dialogues had impressed the young section of audience and so did the recent press meet by the movie's team.
Actors: Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Shah Ra, Yaashika Aanand, Chandrika Ravi, Karunakaran, Rajendaran, Bala Saravanan, John Vijay, Jangiri Madhumita
Directed By: Santhosh P Jayakumar
Producers: KE Gnanavel Raja
Banner: Studio Green Productions
Music: Bala Murali Balu
Cinematography: Ballu
Story
Two friends travel to Thailand for a week along with their girlfriends. The story starts when the couples start facing terrifying incidents once they enter a posh bungalow designated for their stay. The bungalow will be haunted by a spirit which claims itself to be a sexually starved one, and demands either Veera (Gautham Karthik) or Vasu (Shah Ra), to indulge in physical intimacy with it. This would be the only way for the spirit to let go of couples without hurting them.
The story gets pretty interesting with entertaining elements once Motta Rajendran (Priest) and Bala Saravanan (Nun) enters the scene. Post intro of Karunakaran and John Vijay, the proceedings interesting further.
How will the leads take on the spirit? Will the desire of the spirit be quenched? How will they manage to escape? All these will be answered in theatres.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Feel good experience throughout
Engaging screenplay
Neat job by all actors
Downside
Overdose of double meaning dialogues and glamour
Flat horror track
Performances
Gautham Karthik is slowly transforming himself into a story based actor unlike a wannabe star, which he tried during the early days of his career.
All actors have chipped in with decent performances as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, runs with a group of people and doesn't focus on a single actor/star. More the number of actors in a frame, more the entertainment quotient overall.
Technical Aspects
Santhosh Jayakumar, the director of the movie needs to be appreciated for the guts and conviction infused in the movie. Though he could have reduced the skin show and double connotation dialogues, he has proved his mettle to an extent with this flick.
Camerawork, editing and music go hand in hand with the script and lies at the positive side of the flick. Production values are good and gives a holiday feel to the audience through most part of the movie.
Verdict
An entertainment package for young folks. Especially guys!
