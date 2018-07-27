 »   »   »  Junga Review: Despite The Flaws, This Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is An Afresh Entertainer!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Madonna Sebastian, Yogi Babu, Suresh Chandra Menon Director: Gokul

When the trailer of Junga had hit the online circuits, it had kept the audiences guessing about the storyline of the film. However, the makers gave a clear-cut indication on what one should expect from Junga, which was found to be like a film with a quirky angle. The umpteen number of comical situations in the trailer had indeed suggested the same. Has Vijay Sethupathi's Junga turned out to be an entertaining affair? Keep reading Junga review to get a clear picture on this.

Junga narrates the tale of a man with the same name, whose forefathers and ancestors were once lethal dons. There comes an instance when Junga decides to take up the job of being a don.

Well, the storyline might seem to be ordinary but what makes Junga different from the others is its quirky angle. This storyline has been treated with fun, spoof and mass elements. The audiences ought to watch this film keeping these factors in mind.



Gokul, the director of the movie, has the intention of delivering a thorough entertainer, which would keep you hooked to the seats. His approach towards the film is rather interesting, with the packaging reminding us of the films of the spoof category in many instances. The film-maker plays down even the most high-octane sequences with funny references, which would hit the right chords with the Tamil movie buffs. However, he has made it a point to give Vijay Sethupathi some mass & hoot-worthy sequences and that too remaining within the limits of the movie's genre.



However, if Junga had a tighter script, the movie would have scored even higher. Things are perfectly set in the first half with the establishment of the tone and the mood of the movie. At the same time, the storyline of Junga meanders here and there with some unwanted sequences, especially in the second half. Such convoluted things do drag Junga in many instances, which do hinder the overall viewing experience. In fact, the best parts of the film are the ones set in the regional floor, whereas it goes down a bit in the second half, where there are an overload of gangster comedy sequences set in the foreign locations.



Vijay Sethupathi is in full form as Junga and it is a delight to watch him performing the sequences with utmost ease. His screen presence is terrific and the actor keeps us entertained throughout with his subtle reactions, interesting one-liners, etc. Yogi Babu scores high with his comic timing and forms a perfect combo with the lead actor. Saranya's portrayal of the don's mother is one of the major positives of the movie. Sayyesha does her job neatly and she has more screen space in the second half. A special mention to the actress who did the role of don's Patti, she is sure to stun one and all, especially in one of the sequences in the second half of the movie. Madonna Sebastian had a very short role to play. Radha Ravi, Suresh Menon, etc., are also a part of the cast and they have done their part neatly.



Songs by Siddhart Vipin go well with the mood of the movie; but it is the BGM that scores higher, especially the ones that have been used for the spoof and comedy sequences. Cinematography by Dudely is splendid. The editing works could have been better, especially for the second half of the movie.



Junga is not without flaws; however, it has something afresh to offer in comparison with the usual commercial Tamil movies and this attempt should be appreciated. Junga's intentions to deliver a fun-filled ride, which is high on entertainment values, do hit the right chords up to an extent.