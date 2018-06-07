 »   »   »  Kaala Review

The craze surrounding Kaala, the big release of the Rajinikanth starrer is nothing short than phenomenal and the movie, which by all means is the movie of the month, has made it to the theatres today (June 07, 2018). Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith is expected to be something special and the audiences expect nothing less than a gratifying experience.

Plot



The story of Kaala is set against the backdrop of Dharavi in Mumbai. Kaala Karikalan is rightly the King Of Dharavi and is a leader like figure to a group of Tamil migrants. The movie takes us through the issues and events that happen in their life.



At first, meet the cast & crew members of Kaala here..



Rajinikanth As Kaala Superstar Rajinikanth appears as Kaala Karikalan and the actor's makeover for the film has already gained huge appreciation. The actor is expected to come up with a performance, which is a perfect mixture of both mass and class.

Rest Of The Cast Nana Patekar plays the role of the main antagonist in the movie. He essays a character named Harinath Desai in the movie. Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao and Anjali party will be seen playing the leading ladies of the film. Samuthirakkani, Aravind Akash, Aruldoss etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction Kaala is the fourth directorial venture of Pa. Ranjith. It is also his next film after Kabali. Kaala has been scripted by the director himself and the audiences expect yet another magic from the director.

Music & BGM The music department has been handled by Santhosh Narayanan, who was a part of Kabali as well. The songs of Kaala have already gained necessary attention and the BGM is expected to be one of the biggest positives of the film.

Other Departments The cinematography of the film has been handled by Murali G. The editing of the film is by veteran Sreekar Prasad.



Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Kaala..

