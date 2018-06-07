English
Kaala Review: Rajinikanth Swag & The Dark Mode Form A Lethal Mix!

    Rating:
    3.5/5

    Kaala Movie REVIEW: Rajinikanth | Nana Patekar | Huma Qureshi | FilmiBeat

    The craze surrounding Kaala, the big release of Rajinikanth, is nothing short than phenomenal and the movie, which by all means is the movie of the month, has made it to the theatres today (June 07, 2018). Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith is expected to be something special and the audiences expect nothing less than a gratifying experience.

    Plot

    The story of Kaala is set against the backdrop of the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. Kaala is the King Of Dharavi, with the Tamil migrants out there looking up to him. Things do take a turn when a politician tries to uproot the slum in the name of development. How Kaala deals with this has been narrated in Kaala.

    At first, let's see how the cast & crew members of Kaala have fared for the movie...

    Rajinikanth As Kaala

    It is always a special joy to see the actor in Rajinikanth take the front seat. In Kaala, we get to witness this once again with the film offering umpteen number of moments to showcase his exceptional acting skills. The emotional sequences in the second half are a testimony of that. At the same time, the star in him doesn't disappoint either with the action sequences and mass sequences. Rajinikanth swag is one among biggest attractions here as well.

    Rest Of The Cast

    The film has a strong list of supporting cast. Huma Qureshi has made a confident debut in Tamil with the role of the ex-lover of Kaala being safe in her hand. At the same time, Eswari Rao who has played the role of Rajinikanth's wife, is the show-stealer and her realistic performance is sure to be the talking point in the coming days. Nothing much has to be said about Nana Patekar, who is simply phenomenal and plays a befitting villain to Rajinikanth. The role will definitely rank among the best villain roles among the Rajinikanth starrers so far. Samuthirakkani is in a usual role and it seemed like the role could have been developed better.

    Script & Direction

    Pa Ranjith's credentials as a writer and a director are revered and he is one such film-maker who doesn't shy away from putting his ideologies and political views through his films. Kaala is no different with the script of the film addressing many of the issues of the downtrodden and the urban poor. He balances the ingredients of an entertainer and a socially-driven movie in a good manner. The dialogues of the film deserve special mention as they are hard-hitting and convey the movie's message in the best possible way.

    As a film-maker, Pa Ranjith has given the right framework for the film to flourish on. The movie has an inherent dark mode and that stays rooted throughout the film. Above all, he deserves a huge round of applause for getting the best out his actors and Kaala is rich in performance. He has tried out some innovative elements as well, especially the way in which he has brought in Nana Patekar's character to the screen. Similarly, the film-maker in him should be applauded for the out of the box thinking in the climax sequences.

    Music & BGM

    There are a good number of songs in the movie & all of them fit in perfectly with the narrative of the movie and pick among the lot is Nikkal Nikkal. Meanwhile, the BGM is sensational and it's not loud always thus suiting the film's requirements.

    Other Departments

    The art department of the film deserves a huge round of appreciation for setting up the sets which diminish the line differentiating the reel and the real. Murali G has done a good job with the camera department. Editing by Sreekar Prasad is top-notch even though the length of the film is slightly on the lengthier side. Stunt sequences too have been presented well.


    Overall View

    Kaala may not have anything special to offer as far as the storyline is considered but the treatment, the inherent messages and above all, the stunning presence of Rajinikanth make it a special watch. His presence as an actor and superstar does take the film in the right direction.

    The first half of the film deals with the setting up of the characters and the milieu. The story of the film evolves in the first half, establishing each & every character and most of the sequences are spot on. The romantic portions have been embedded in a fine way without hindering the viewers' interest in the film. The memorable face-off between Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar, the rain fight scene and a couple of mass dialogues that hit the right chords do score high in the initial portions.

    It wouldn't be wrong to say that the second half of the film is more in the predictable lines with revenge from both the sides taking the front stage. However, Pa. Ranjith and Rajinikanth do throw in some surprises which keep the focus of the viewers intact and delivering a climax, which has something innovative to offer. As mentioned above, the pace of the film might be an issue for some.

    Kaala scores higher than Kabali, especially in the way the film has been packaged. However, one shouldn't expect a complete mass movie filled with punch dialogues and heavy duty action sequences.

    Verdict

    Kaala definitely lives up to the expectations bestowed on it. The dark mode of the film and Rajinikanth's swag form a lethal mix, which would definitely satiate the needs of the audiences.

