 »   »   »  Kaala Review: Rajinikanth Swag & The Dark Mode Form A Lethal Mix!

Rajinikanth As Kaala

It is always a special joy to see the actor in Rajinikanth take the front seat. In Kaala, we get to witness this once again with the film offering umpteen number of moments to showcase his exceptional acting skills. The emotional sequences in the second half are a testimony of that. At the same time, the star in him doesn't disappoint either with the action sequences and mass sequences. Rajinikanth swag is one among biggest attractions here as well.



Rest Of The Cast

The film has a strong list of supporting cast. Huma Qureshi has made a confident debut in Tamil with the role of the ex-lover of Kaala being safe in her hand. At the same time, Eswari Rao who has played the role of Rajinikanth's wife, is the show-stealer and her realistic performance is sure to be the talking point in the coming days. Nothing much has to be said about Nana Patekar, who is simply phenomenal and plays a befitting villain to Rajinikanth. The role will definitely rank among the best villain roles among the Rajinikanth starrers so far. Samuthirakkani is in a usual role and it seemed like the role could have been developed better.



Script & Direction

Pa Ranjith's credentials as a writer and a director are revered and he is one such film-maker who doesn't shy away from putting his ideologies and political views through his films. Kaala is no different with the script of the film addressing many of the issues of the downtrodden and the urban poor. He balances the ingredients of an entertainer and a socially-driven movie in a good manner. The dialogues of the film deserve special mention as they are hard-hitting and convey the movie's message in the best possible way.



As a film-maker, Pa Ranjith has given the right framework for the film to flourish on. The movie has an inherent dark mode and that stays rooted throughout the film. Above all, he deserves a huge round of applause for getting the best out his actors and Kaala is rich in performance. He has tried out some innovative elements as well, especially the way in which he has brought in Nana Patekar's character to the screen. Similarly, the film-maker in him should be applauded for the out of the box thinking in the climax sequences.



Music & BGM

There are a good number of songs in the movie & all of them fit in perfectly with the narrative of the movie and pick among the lot is Nikkal Nikkal. Meanwhile, the BGM is sensational and it's not loud always thus suiting the film's requirements.



Other Departments

The art department of the film deserves a huge round of appreciation for setting up the sets which diminish the line differentiating the reel and the real. Murali G has done a good job with the camera department. Editing by Sreekar Prasad is top-notch even though the length of the film is slightly on the lengthier side. Stunt sequences too have been presented well.

