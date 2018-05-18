 »   »   » Kaali Review: This Vijay Antony Starrer Is A Decent Watch!

Related Articles
Actor Vijay Antony is as famous or even bigger than musician Vijay Anthony as he carries quite a good number of hits like Naan, Salim & Pichaikaaran. Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, who made her debut with the film Vanakkam Chennai, has come back after a long time. Will Kaali be a perfect summer treat for the audiences? Read Kaali review to know more about the same
Actors: Vijay Antony, Anjali, Sunaina, Amrita Aiyer, Shilpa, Rakesh Prudhvi, Galwin, Vela Rammoorthy, Nassar, Jayaprakash, Yogi Babu, Madhusudhan Rao
Directed By: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi
Producer: Fathima Vijay Anthony
Music: Vijay Anthony
Banner: Vijay Anthony Film Corporation
Cinematography: Richard M Nathan
Story
Bharat (Vijay Antony) is a successful doctor who practices medicine in the US. Critical situation arises in his family when his mother suffers from kidney failure and he steps forward to donate one of his own. It is then he learns that he is indeed an adopted son which makes him travel to India in quest of his biological parents.
Why was he abandoned? Would he be able to trace his actual parents? Does he encounter any obstacles during his journey?
Upside & Downside
Upside
Vijay's subtle performance
Songs & background music
No over the top actions
Downside
Flat screenplay at times
Lack of commercial elements
Performances
Vijay Anthony has rendered his usual best with subtle and measured performance. He knows his strength and weakness and hence, chooses his movies suiting his demand and capabilities.
Anjali & Sunaina have done justice to their roles adding weightage to the movie. The rest of the cast and crew have chipped in with their share of contributions.
Technical Aspects
Along with actor Vijay Anthony, it's the music director in him, who has scored well. The background music holds the audience back to the seat while songs are not left behind. Arumbey single track, which was released few months ago is a chartbuster.
Editing is adequate which doesn't spike the viewing experience nor lets the audience down. Cinematography by Richard M Nathan is one of the key drivers of the movie. Kaali travels from the USA to India with different locations and varied lighting. He has handled the camera well and offers a good viewing experience.
Director Kiruthiga Udayanidhi's name was doing rounds after the release of Vanakkam Chennai for her impressive debut. Being associated to a prestigious family and the wife of actor-producer Udayanidhi Stalin, Kiruthiga, had her own name chiselled after her debut movie. Though Kaali speaks about its own merit, the screen treatment could have been better considering its interesting storyline. Nonetheless, Kiruthiga scores pretty well with her overall rendition of output.
Final Verdict
Kaali is a decent watch
