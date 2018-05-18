 »   »   » Kaali Review

Kaali, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role has hit the big screens today (May 18, 2018). Recently, the makers of the film had released the first 7 minutes of the movie, which has assured the film of being an engaging ride. Let us wait and see how the film has turned out to be in total.

Plot

Bharat is a doctor who runs a hospital of his own in the US. He is frequently disturbed by certain haunting dreams. Once, his mother gets admitted to the hospital and is in need of a kidney transplantation. Bharat is ready to donate his kidney but a shockinbg truth is awaiting him.

Vijay Antony Vijay Antony will be seen playing multiple roles in Kali. The actor appears as Bharath, a doctor based in the US. At the same time, he also essays a character named as Kaali. The actor is expected to put up some stunning performances in these roles. Rest Of The Cast Kaali features four actresses in prominent roles. Anjali who appears as a doctor, plays the love interest of Bharat. Sunaina, Shilpa Manjunath, Amritha too play important roles. Among the other actors, Nassar, RK Suresh, Jayaprakash, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy will also be seen doing prominent roles in the movie. Script & Direction Kaali has been directed by Kiruthiga Udayanidhi. She had made her debut as a film-maker with the film Vanakkam Chennai. Kalli has its script penned by the director herself. Other Aspects Vijay Antony himself has handled the music department of Kaali. Some of the songs of the film have already made a good impact. The cinematography of the film is by Richard M Nathan. Editing is done by Lawrence Kishore.

