 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam: Karthi Shines In This Rural Action Flick

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Karthik Sivakumar, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Soori, Bhanupriya Director: Pandiraj

After the stupendous success of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Karthi is back with Kadaikutty Singam. The much-awaited village drama has been steered by Pasanga and Marina fame, Pandiraj. With much expectations being pinned on the movie, one needs to see if Kadaikutty Singam would provide the desired and deserved success to the associated folks.

Story

Ranasingam, quite an influential man in the town, is the father of four daughters who is still not satisfied as his desire to father a male child is still a dream. He gets married to Bhanupriya in the form of a second alliance to realize his dream and finally, his dream comes true. Gunasingam is born to Rana and he takes up farming as his profession.



Arthana and Priya Bhavani Shankar are the two alliance prospects for Gunasingam within the family while the latter falls for Sayyesha from outside, which invokes surprises, issues and disappointments within the clan.



Gunasingam is left to tackle many such issues concerning his family along with the personal issue and how he dodges all of them and with whom does he enter into the wedlock form the rest of the plot.



Upside

Lead actors' performances



Screenwriting



Overall music



Action episodes



Downside

Songs as speed breakers



Editing



Exaggerated melodrama



Performances

Karthi is terrific! He is masculine, expresses emotions to the best level and his dialogue rendition is top-notch. Time and again he has proved that any characterization is just a cakewalk for him.



All the leading ladies are just okay with their limited screen space and their concurrent offerings. Nothing much to rave about them.



Satyaraj, Bhanupriya, & Viji Chandrashekar have done justice to their respective roles. They add quite some weightage to the movie. Soori's comedy comes in as a relief in the movie which at times, appears to be an overdose of sentiment and action engagement.



Technical Aspects

Pandiraj has chiselled out a neat and a decent product in a balanced scale. He has provided screentime to all characters in equal proportions making everyone appear big and good in the flick.



However, the melodrama could have been toned down and the sentiment factor could have been worked out a little lighter as it appears to be overdose at parts.



D Imman's music and background score is impressive and adds pace to the movie. Though a couple of songs appears to cut the pace of the movie, it is more the director's job to handle them than taking a jibe at the music director.



Cinematography and production values are adequate to the script and requirement and no complaints on that. Editor Ruben could have been better with his scissors part as he doesn't quite compliment Pandiraj with his output.



Final Verdict

A decent rural flick which is packed with action and emotions.