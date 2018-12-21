 »   »   »  Kanaa Review: An Inspirational Movie That Is A Must Watch!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dharshan, Blade shankar, Ilavarasu Director: Arunraja Kamaraj

The Neruppu Da fame singer, Arunraja Kamaraj has debuted as a director with a sports based genre flick setup in the rural backdrop. Being bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan under Sivakarthikeyan productions, Kanaa offers to be an emotional and a motivational movie.

As the title suggests, Kanaa is a dream of a village girl to make it big in the field of cricket. A daughter of a poor farmer, who happens to be a cricket fanatic, Kausalya (Aishwarya Rajesh) fantasizes the sport while she lags behind with her academics. She has to deal with a typical mother but a super supportive father in order to realize her dreams. She hails from a tiny village where pursuing dreams by female is considered as a sin.

Murugesan (Sathyaraj) is shown as a huge cricket follower when he stands as strong as a rock when his father passes away but breaks down when India loses a match. He is a practical thinker and also, stands by the side of his daughter no matter what.

He goes easy on his daughter's academics while he tries everything to make her daughter a successful cricketing professional.

We will be introduced to Dilip Nelsonkumar (Sivakarthikeyan), a cricket coach who is subtle, sensible and gentle. Unlike the typical Siva, we see a matured and professional actor in the form of coach.

The bonding between Murugesan and Kausalya are shot in a convincing manner which makes daughters crave for a father like Murugesan. The emotional connect between the duo is commendable as Murugesan.

Kanaa doesn't just focus on cricket and realizing dreams, but also touches on the plight of farmers, loan repayment and increase in the toll of suicides. Neither sub-plots go for an overdose nor does any character overshadow one another.

Arunraj has balanced the characters and screenplay at an equal level without eating anyone's space. This is a striking attempt from the singer as the flick happens to be his debut.

Satyaraj & Aishwarya Rajesh as the father-daughter duo score a centum with their performances and proximity on-screen. They appear very natural and make the audience feel that this is a real-life canvas of a father-daughter.

Sivakarthikeyan wins as a producer and as an actor. His makeover, expressions and toned down performance suits the character of a coach and is indeed commendable considering his genre of acting and type of audience.

Final Verdict

A must watch movie which inspires the young one ones who are interested in sports and also spreads some insights about Agriculture. Go for it!