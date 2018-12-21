 »   »   »  Maari 2 Review: Dhanush's Second Outing As The 'Naughtiest Don' Is A Worthy Watch!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Krishna Director: Balaji Mohan

Among all the Tamil movies that are hitting the theatres today, Maari 2 definitely has the biggest hype. Dhanush is back with a mass entertainer and the character Maari is back after a gap of 3 years. The movie was expected to be a full-on entertainer and a one that would score higher than its prequel. Has Maari 2 lived up to all those hype and hooplah? Read Maari 2 review here to get the answers.

Plot

Maari, the fun loving don is back in action. But this time, Maari has a tougher enemy to face in the form of Beeja, who is a real badass.

Performances

Dhanush is back as Maari and the brilliant actor takes the character forward from where he had stopped in the first part. He carries the same swag and style and his mass sequences are indeed a treat to watch. The punchlines are sure to make a huge impact in the theatres. Sai Pallavi scores high as Anandhi, the leading lady of the movie. It is a well-written character and her character gets due importance in the movie. Tovino Thomas is excellent as the badass Beeja. The character is safe in the hands of this magnificent actor. Krishna too gets a meaty role to play, which he does pretty well. The ever dependable Varalkshmi Sarthkumar has done her part extremely well but at the same time, her role could have been developed in a better way by the writer-director. Robo Shankar offers the genunine laughs for the audiences.

Screenplay & Direction

You get an idea of what to expect from Maari 2 straight away and the writer-director's aim has been to give a full-fledged entertainer, in which he has come out successful up to an extent. Coming to the story part as well as the twists and intricacies in the screenplay, Maari 2 has a bigger canvas for intriguing elements.. He has filled the first half of the film with elements that wouldn't give the audiences even a second of boredom.

But still,there comes a point in the second half of the film where the script loses the steam. The transistions might not work with everyone since the characterisations do take a change. The emotional angle is refreshing and good, but still it does affect the tempo a bit. Nevertheles, Balaji Mohan has packed the film in the right way and thus, pakaging it as a true mass masala film. He tries to overcome those with his packaging but still, the pace and tempo doesn't match that of the first half.

Other Aspects

The songs set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja goes well with the movie. At the same time, his BGM work is simply top-notch and suits the movie pretty well. The editing could have been better, especially in the second half of the film.

Positives

Dhanush's Energetic and Power-packed Performance As Maari.

Sai Pallavi's Vibrant Performance & Tovino Thomas's Villainous Act.

Fight Sequences.

The Rowdy Baby Song Picturisation.

Negatives

The Second Half That Slows Down A Bit. The approach is refreshing but not sure whether it will work out for all.

Some of the characters have not been fully developed.

Verdict

Maari 2 has the right dosage of mass & fun elements and at the same time, it gives due importance to emotional aspects as well. The Dhanush starrer has definitely turned out to be a film that is worth a watch.