 »   »   »  Mr Chandramouli Review: A Fairly Good Entertainer That Rides High On The Father-Son Duo!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Karthik Muthuraman, Gautham Karthik, Regina Cassandra, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Viji Chandrasekhar Director: Thiru

Mr Chandramouli has had evertything in the right place with a promising team and a stunning star cast, comprising of Karthik and Gautham Karthik, who are teaming up for a film for the first time. Hence, the expectations on the film were good enough and a clear-cut entertainer was on the cards. Has the film lived up to these expectations? Read Mr Chandramouli review to know more.

Mr Chandramouli is about the title character and his son Raghav, who is a boxer. They lead a very pleasant life and they are more or less like close friends. Certain events happen, which lead them to a direct confrontation with businessmen who are involved in some illegal activities.



The movie does follow the format of the commercial entertainers in Tamil cinema. We are introduced to the two lead characters and their happy-go-lucky life. And then, there is a romantic angle as well, which has nothing new to offer for all those who are used to commercial movies in Tamil. The revenge saga is also the major part of the movie and the screenplay of the film has been layered accordingly in the two different halves



Thirru, the director has followed a somewhat similar pattern like his previous film Naan Sigappu Manithan but again, it is a fact that this film lacks the same intensity. The first half of the film has many such dejavu moments, even though some of them are entertaining. However, the screen lightens up whenever the father-son duo takes charge.



The film-maker in Thirru packs a punch in the second half of the film where the film switches into the revenge mode. The action sequences are well-choreographed and at the same time, the modus operandi of the lead character too is interesting. The twists are predicatble but still it has been neatly placed in the movie.



Karthik has done complete justice as the title character and it was refreshing to watch him on screen. Gautham Karthik has done complete justice to the character and it is a role with all the elements for a commercial hero. Regina Cassandra gets to play the role of Madhu and it has nothing new to offer for her. Varalxmi Sarathkumar's role was indeed an interesting one and she has come up with a spectacular performance.



The songs of the film set to tune by Sam CS are passable and at the same time, BGM is excellent. Cinematography is good but the editing could have been brisk, especially in the first half of the film.



Mr Chandramouli will definitely entertain you, especially with the father-son duo sparkling.The film will keep you engaged for the most of the portions but it could have been an even more better product with a well-chiseled screenplay in the first half.