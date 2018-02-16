 »   »   » Naachiyaar Movie Review

Naachiyaar, the much awaited film of popular film-maker Bala has hit the theatres today (February 16, 2017). The film, featuring Jyothika in the lead role is the actress's first release of the year and the movie has already created a huge buzz with the trailer, teaser and the posters of the movie indicating that something special is in the offing.
Synopsis
The story of Naachiyaar revolves around a strict, tough and intelligent police officer namer Naachiyaar, who has been assigned with a special case. The movie also takes us through the life of a youngster named Kaathavarayan, who hails from a slum.
Jyothika As Naachiyaar
Jyothika appears in the title role of Naachiyaar, who is an IPS officer. It is indeed a performance oriented role for the actress and it is for the first time that she is working with film-maker Bala.
GV Prakash Kumar As Kaathavaraayan
Musician-turned-actor GV Prakash plays the role Kaathavaraayan, a youngster hailing from a slum. The role is entirely different from the characters that he has done, so far.
Rest Of The Cast
Apart from Jyothika and GV Prakash Kumar, Naachiyaar also features newcome Ivaana in an important role. Reportedly, Rockline Venkatesh is also a part of the cast list.
Script & Direction – Bala
Naachiyar is Bala's eighth film as a director. He has penned the script for the movie. The National award winning film-maker who is well-known for realistic and har-hitting movies is expected to deliver yet another superlative product in the form of Naachiyaar.
Music & BGM - Ilaiyaraja
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja has helmed the music department of the movie. Naachiyaar marks the fifth association of Ilaiyaraja after Sethu, Pithamagan, Naan Kadavul and Thaarai Thappatai.
Other Departments
The cinematography of the film is by Eshwar. Popular editor Sathish Surya has taken care of the editing department of Naachiyaar.
Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Naachiyaar..