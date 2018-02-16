 »   »   » Naachiyaar Movie Review

Jyothika As Naachiyaar

Jyothika appears in the title role of Naachiyaar, who is an IPS officer. It is indeed a performance oriented role for the actress and it is for the first time that she is working with film-maker Bala.



GV Prakash Kumar As Kaathavaraayan

Musician-turned-actor GV Prakash plays the role Kaathavaraayan, a youngster hailing from a slum. The role is entirely different from the characters that he has done, so far.



Rest Of The Cast

Apart from Jyothika and GV Prakash Kumar, Naachiyaar also features newcome Ivaana in an important role. Reportedly, Rockline Venkatesh is also a part of the cast list.



Script & Direction – Bala

Naachiyar is Bala's eighth film as a director. He has penned the script for the movie. The National award winning film-maker who is well-known for realistic and har-hitting movies is expected to deliver yet another superlative product in the form of Naachiyaar.



Music & BGM - Ilaiyaraja

Music maestro Ilaiyaraja has helmed the music department of the movie. Naachiyaar marks the fifth association of Ilaiyaraja after Sethu, Pithamagan, Naan Kadavul and Thaarai Thappatai.



Other Departments

The cinematography of the film is by Eshwar. Popular editor Sathish Surya has taken care of the editing department of Naachiyaar.

