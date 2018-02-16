 »   »   » Naachiyaar Movie Review: Bala Takes A Different Route With This Slick & Intriguing Drama!

Jyothika As Naachiyaar

Jyothika is at her best while portraying the role of Naachiyar, a strict and tough police officer, who is assigned with a case. She is simply brilliant in the cop avatar and comes up with a riveting performance, filled with confidence. We get to see more of her in the second half of the movie when the film enters the investigative mood.



GV Prakash Kumar As Kaathavaraayan

GV Prakash, with his performance in Naachiyaar has proved his skills as an actor and has definitely silenced all of his critics. It is a role which is out of his comfort zone as it is quite different from the characters that he is used to but still, GVP comes up with a spellbinding performance, which turns out to be one of the big attractions of the movie.



Rest Of The Cast

Apart from Jyothika and GV Prakash, Naachiyaar also features newcomer Ivaana in an important role. She deserves a special mention and one wouldn't say that this is her debut movie as such is the intensity and originality that she has put into the character.



Script & Direction – Bala

Bala has opted for a different approach in Naachiyaar. The storyline of the movie is simple and is quite relatable to many. The screenplay is slick and properly weighed, which takes the film forward in a smooth manner. Nevertheless, all the characters have been etched and penned with perfection, giving the performers ample scope of opportunity for a class act.



Bala has packaged the film, with some subtle commercial elements, which have worked well for a movie like this. He also comes up with some surprise in the form of twists and small suspense, which have been implanted pretty well. However, he keeps the realistic quotient of the movie intact, according to the requirement of the movie. Bala's usage of visual language is exemplary in Naachiyaar as well.



Music & BGM - Ilaiyaraaja

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has helmed the music department of the movie. The BGM is top notch and it supports the film extremely well. In fact, the BGM is one of the biggest positives of the movie and does take the movie to a higher level.



Other Departments

The cinematography of the film is by Eshwar and he has done a good job in providing the film-maker the visuals, that suit the milieu and genre of the movie. Sathish Surya has done a commendable job with editing and ensures a smooth flow.

