 »   »   »  Pariyerum Perumal Movie Review: A Good Attempt & Kudos To Its Realistic Approach!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Kathir, Anandi, Yogi Babu Director: Mari Selvaraj

Quite often do we see social message-driven movies being canned in Tamil cinema with a decent quotient of entertainment and huge substance of current happenings to bring in the awareness amongst the audience. The recent flick to join the bandwagon is Pariyerum Perumal. A fairly new cast and crew has embarked on quite a daring attempt, which is backed by a revolutionary director like Mari Selvaraj and Pa. Ranjith, who is the producer of the movie.

The movie unfolds with the protagonist, Pariyerum Perumal (Kathir) who enrolls himself into a law college, aspiring to become a lawyer. His life is not a bed of roses, as he faces series of embarrassments during his course of life. He is initially mocked for his poor English in the college. He is then backed and assisted by Jothi Mahalakshmi (Anandhi) on the subject and that, helps them to grow closer to each other.

This proximity will be seen as a growing concern to Jothi's family, as they belong to a higher caste, where they see any contact of friendship/relationship with a lower caste person as an insult, which is unacceptable by any means for them.

Perumal is now under constant threat from Jothi's family and undergoes a series of difficult times. Will he be able to overcome all these obstacles? Is there any harm caused by Jothi's family to the protagonist? Will the lead pair unite eventually? All these form the rest of the plot.

Director Mari Selvaraj is a clear winner with Pariyerum Perumal for his brilliant script and direction, where he has painted reality on the celluloid. He has stitched many factual scenes in the most realistic and artistic manner, which is sure to leave an impact on the minds of the audience.

Be it the honour killing, the pride taken by the family in them or the social discrimination based on caste, the portrayal isn't surreal which invokes emotions. Few real-life incidents are shown in the movie (Kasturi-Shankar saga), showing how cruel the world is.

Selvaraj has also given a gist that a dog is treated better than a low-caste person, which he claims to be a hard reality.

Cinematography, editing and music departments go hand in hand with the storyline and direction, which add to the major positives of the movie.

Pariyerum Perumal is bankrolled by Pa. Ranjith under his Neelam Productions. One can understand the importance of theme being pressed on in the movie.

Kathir is a winner with his performance who excels in conveying his emotions. He is a huge talent and Anandhi isn't left behind. We often see small-budgeted movies scoring big with technicalities and performances and, Pariyerum Perumal is one such movie.

Final Verdict

With its realistic approach, Pariyerum Perumal will make an impact on the audience.